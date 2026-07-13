EOCO confirms arrest of Dennis Miracles Aboagye, details GH¢55m IMCCoD investigation

EOCO has confirmed the arrest of former IMCCoD Executive Secretary Dennis Miracles Aboagye over ongoing investigations into the alleged misappropriation of GH¢55 million in public funds.

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has confirmed the arrest of Dennis Edward Aboagye, popularly known as Dennis Miracles Aboagye, in connection with ongoing investigations into the alleged misappropriation of about GH¢55 million at the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation (IMCCoD).

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In a statement issued on Monday, July 13, EOCO said Dennis Aboagye, the former Executive Secretary of IMCCoD, is being investigated over alleged financial and procurement-related irregularities uncovered during a forensic audit covering the period between August 1, 2022, and February 2, 2025.

According to the statement, the investigation began after it received a petition from the current Executive Secretary of IMCCoD requesting further inquiries into the findings of the forensic audit.

EOCO said the probe centres on the suspected misappropriation, misapplication, diversion and theft of public funds amounting to about GH¢55 million.

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EOCO disclosed that Dennis Aboagye, together with the former Accountant of IMCCoD, Gerald Appiah, and other unnamed individuals, is under investigation for several suspected offences, including conspiracy to steal and stealing, using public office for profit, causing financial loss to the state, dissipation of public funds, defrauding by false pretences, money laundering, and other related offences.

The Office also revealed that Appiah has voluntarily begun refunding some of the funds linked to the alleged offences.

However, EOCO stressed that the repayments neither conclude the investigations nor absolve any suspect of criminal liability.

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Providing details of Aboagye's arrest, EOCO said investigators uncovered significant new evidence last week relating to suspected fraud and theft.

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Although Aboagye had previously engaged with investigators and was aware of the ongoing probe, EOCO said it placed him on a stop list a week ago to prevent any travel that could interfere with the planned arrest.

However, the Office said it later realised that Aboagye had already left the country before the stop order was issued.

According to the statement, officers of the Ghana Immigration Service intercepted him upon his arrival at Kotoka International Airport on Saturday night and handed him over to EOCO on Sunday morning.

The Office said Aboagye subsequently accompanied investigators on a search operation on Sunday, with the exercise expected to continue on Monday.

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EOCO further stated that Mr. Aboagye will be granted bail in accordance with the Constitution and Ghanaian law, while Gerald Appiah is also expected to satisfy his bail conditions and be released as investigations continue.

The agency reaffirmed its commitment to conducting the investigation professionally, impartially and within the confines of the law, adding that it will continue to respect the constitutional rights of all persons under investigation while pursuing the recovery of public assets.