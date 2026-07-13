Advertisement

How to Buy Your BECE Results Checker Safely with Mobile Money

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 13:28 - 13 July 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
How to Buy Your BECE Results Checker Safely with Mobile Money
Advertisement

#FeaturedPost

Advertisement

Technology has made it easier to buy a BECE Results Checker voucher from the comfort of your home, using just a mobile phone without joining long queues, moving from shop to shop, or waiting until results are released before searching for a voucher.

To avoid last-minute pressure and joining long queues, candidates and parents can buy their BECE Results Checker early by dialing *713*3998# or visiting https://buycheckercodes.com.gh/.

Important Things to Know Before You Buy

  • The checker can only be used after WAEC has officially released the BECE results. A single BECE Results Checker can be used to check the same result up to 3 times.

  • Candidates and parents should keep the checker details safe after the first use.

  • The official website for checking BECE results when they are released is eresults.waecgh.org.

How to buy a BECE results checker safely using a shortcode

Advertisement

1. Dial *713*3998# on your mobile phone.

2. Select option 1: BECE Results Checker.

3. Approve the payment by entering MoMo details.

4. You will receive the checker card via SMS.

5. Visit https://eresults.waecgh.org and use your BECE Results Checker Serial Number and PIN to check and print your BECE results once they are officially released.

Please note: If you do not receive your Serial Number and PIN instantly via SMS after payment, kindly contact the support team on WhatsApp via https://wa.link/r7vttm. Please include your payment transaction ID when making a complaint to help us assist you quickly.

WAEC has consistently stressed that its database is secure and that results can only be verified through official channels. The Council has therefore cautioned candidates, parents, and the general public against dealing with fraudsters who claim they can upgrade results for a fee.

#FeaturedPost

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Inform me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Top 10 countries with the best governments in the World: 2026 rankings
News
13.07.2026
Top 10 countries with the best governments in the World: 2026 rankings
Dutch referee Rob Dieperink dies aged 38 weeks after FIFA World Cup removal
Sports
13.07.2026
Dutch referee Rob Dieperink dies aged 38 weeks after FIFA World Cup removal
Elia Hills Is Building Viral Comedy Online
Filla
13.07.2026
Elia Hills Is Building Viral Comedy Online
Nana Agradaa warns youth after Abu Trica case: ‘Stop flaunting wealth online’
Entertainment
13.07.2026
Nana Agradaa warns youth after Abu Trica case: ‘Stop flaunting wealth online’
7 areas in Bono Region with the highest HIV infections recorded from January to May 2026
News
13.07.2026
7 areas in Bono Region with the highest HIV infections recorded from January to May 2026
How to Buy Your BECE Results Checker Safely with Mobile Money
News
13.07.2026
How to Buy Your BECE Results Checker Safely with Mobile Money