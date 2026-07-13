7 areas in Bono Region with the highest HIV infections recorded from January to May 2026

Bono Region recorded 1,145 new HIV infections between January and May 2026. Find out the 7 municipalities and districts with the highest number of cases and the GAC’s prevention measures.

The Bono Region recorded 1,145 new HIV infections between January and May 2026, with the majority of cases concentrated in some municipalities and districts across the region.

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Data from the Ghana AIDS Commission (GAC) shows that Sunyani Municipality recorded the highest number of new infections, followed by Berekum Municipality and Jaman South Municipality.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani on Monday July 13, the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Technical Coordinator of the GAC, Ahmed Ibrahim Bambilla, said the infections were spreading among vulnerable male and female populations.

This prompted the Commission to intensify prevention measures, including the distribution of Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) to reduce the spread of HIV.

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Here are the seven areas with the highest recorded cases:

Sunyani Municipality recorded the highest number of new HIV infections in the region, with 222 cases reported between January and May 2026. Berekum Municipality followed with 184 new infections, making it the second-highest affected area in the region. Jaman South recorded 126 new HIV infections during the five-month period. Wenchi Municipality reported 119 cases, placing it among the areas with the highest number of infections. Tain District recorded 112 new infections, according to figures released by the Ghana AIDS Commission. Dormaa East recorded 95 new HIV infections between January and May 2026. Dormaa Municipal completed the list of the top seven areas, with 71 reported cases.

The remaining recorded cases were from Sunyani West Municipal (65), Jaman North District (60), Dormaa West District (57), Berekum West District (27), and Banda District (7).

The Ghana AIDS Commission has urged the public to avoid unprotected sexual activities and undergo regular HIV testing to know their status.

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