Dutch referee Rob Dieperink dies aged 38 weeks after FIFA World Cup removal

Dutch football referee Rob Dieperink has died at the age of 38, just weeks after he was removed from FIFA's list of match officials for this summer's FIFA World Cup.

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The Dutch Football Association (KNVB) confirmed his death on Monday, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of one of the country's respected match officials.

According to Dutch newspaper AD, police have launched an investigation after a deceased person was found on the street where Dieperink lived.

Authorities have not disclosed the cause of death, and enquiries into the circumstances surrounding his passing remain ongoing.

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In a statement, the KNVB paid tribute to the late referee, describing him as a highly respected official and a dedicated colleague.

"We are shocked and deeply saddened by the passing of referee Rob Dieperink.

"With Rob, the refereeing community loses a highly valued referee with international experience, but above all, a fine and dedicated colleague.

READ ALSO: FIFA considers expanding World Cup to 64 teams

"Our thoughts go out to his family, friends, and everyone who held him dear. We wish them much strength and support in coping with this great loss."

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We zijn geschrokken en diepbedroefd door het overlijden van Rob Dieperink.



Met Rob verliezen we een zeer gewaardeerde scheidsrechter, maar bovenal een fijne en betrokken collega.



Onze gedachten gaan uit naar zijn familie, vrienden en iedereen die hem dierbaar was. We wensen hen… pic.twitter.com/OO0ReL0i7F — KNVB (@KNVB) July 13, 2026

Dieperink was initially selected by FIFA to officiate at this summer's World Cup before he was later removed from the list of appointed referees.

His removal followed his arrest in the United Kingdom over an allegation of sexual assault involving a teenage boy while he was in England to officiate a UEFA Conference League fixture between Crystal Palace and Fiorentina.

READ MORE: 10 top footballers who may be playing their final World Cup

The Dutch referee denied the allegation, and the Metropolitan Police later confirmed that their investigation had concluded without any charges being filed against him.

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