FIFA World Cup Group L Croatia vs. Ghana June 27, 2026 Coach Carlos Queiroz Ghana sulks after the game Philadelphia, Philadelphia Stadium, Pennsylvania, United States of America | Photo via IMAGO

FIFA World Cup Group L Croatia vs. Ghana June 27, 2026 Coach Carlos Queiroz Ghana sulks after the game Philadelphia, Philadelphia Stadium, Pennsylvania, United States of America | Photo via IMAGO

Carlos Queiroz set for new Black Stars contract after Ghana's World Cup Round of 32 run

Carlos Queiroz is set to sign a new two-year Black Stars contract after leading Ghana to the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32.

Carlos Queiroz is set to sign a new two-year contract as Black Stars coach.

The GFA and Sports Ministry agreed to retain him after Ghana's World Cup campaign.

His main target will be ending Ghana's AFCON title drought by winning the 2027 tournament.

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Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz is poised to remain in charge of Ghana's senior national team after leading the four-time African champions to the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to reports, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Ministry of Sports and Recreation have agreed to extend the Portuguese tactician's stay following the expiry of his initial four-month contract.

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The decision was reached after consultations between both institutions in the aftermath of Ghana's World Cup campaign, with officials expressing confidence in Queiroz's ability to lead the Black Stars into a new era of success.

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The experienced coach is expected to sign a two-year contract, with his principal objective being to end Ghana's long wait for continental glory by winning the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana, four-time African champions, have not lifted the AFCON trophy since 1982, making the quest to end the 45-year title drought a key priority for the national team.

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Queiroz was appointed on a short-term basis ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup and impressed by guiding the Black Stars beyond the group stage before they were eliminated in the Round of 32.