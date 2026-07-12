Black Stars remains the only team to break England and Thomas Tuchel's winning streak

Black Stars remains the only team to break England and Thomas Tuchel's winning streak

Black Stars remains the only team to break England and Thomas Tuchel's winning streak

Ghana remain the only team yet to stop England from scoring at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Black Stars held the Three Lions to a goalless draw in the group stage as England advanced to the semi-finals after scoring in every other match.

Ghana are the only team to have prevented England from scoring at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, holding the Three Lions to a 0-0 draw in the group stage.

Since the stalemate against the Black Stars, England have scored in every match, progressing to the World Cup semi-finals with victories in the knockout rounds.

Ghana's disciplined defensive display, led by Benjamin Asare and the Black Stars' backline, remains one of the standout performances against England at this year's tournament.

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As England continue their march towards the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-finals, Ghana remain the only team to have prevented the Three Lions from scoring in the tournament.

England's progress to the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-finals has also extended Thomas Tuchel's impressive unbeaten record in competitive matches since taking charge of the Three Lions.

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The German coach has now overseen 13 competitive matches without defeat, winning 12 and drawing one, the only draw coming in England's goalless group-stage encounter with Ghana.

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Under Tuchel, England won all 8 of their World Cup qualifying matches before carrying that form into the tournament, where they have reached the last 4 with victories over Croatia, Panama, DR Congo, Mexico and Norway.

The Black Stars held England to a 0-0 draw in their second Group L match on June 23 at Boston Stadium, producing one of the tournament's most disciplined defensive displays. Nearly 3 weeks later, no other team has managed to keep England off the scoresheet.

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Since that goalless draw, England have scored in every match on their way to the last 4. Thomas Tuchel's side defeated Panama in their final group game before overcoming DR Congo in the Round of 32, Mexico in the Round of 16 and Norway 2-1 after extra time in the quarter-finals to book a semi-final clash with Argentina.

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Ghana's defensive performance against England remains one of the standout displays by an African side at the tournament.

Despite enjoying only 21.2% possession, the Black Stars frustrated England throughout the match, limiting the European giants to missed chances while goalkeeper Benjamin Asare and his backline held them at arms length. England registered 19 shots but failed to find the net.

Benjamin Asare's save vrs England

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England recorded 79% possession but still could not break down Carlos Queiroz's side. It was also England's highest possession in a World Cup game in which they failed to score.