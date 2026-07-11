South Africa midfielder Jayden Adams dies at 25 weeks after 2026 World Cup appearance

South Africa midfielder Jayden Adams has died at the age of 25, weeks after representing Bafana Bafana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Mamelodi Sundowns, Stellenbosch FC and the South African football community have paid tribute to the young midfielder.

South Africa midfielder Jayden Adams has died at the age of 25, just weeks after featuring for Bafana Bafana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The South African Football Players Union (SAFPU) described his passing as an “immeasurable loss” to his family, clubs and the country’s football community.

Adams recently represented South Africa at the World Cup, starting in the team’s opening matches before the nation’s elimination by Canada in the Round of 32.

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South Africa football has been thrown into mourning following the sudden death of Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams, who passed away at the age of 25, just weeks after representing the country at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Adams, who played for Mamelodi Sundowns, was part of South Africa’s 2026 World Cup squad and featured in the team’s opening matches at the tournament. His death has drawn tributes from teammates, clubs and football organisations across the country.

The South African Football Players Union (SAFPU) confirmed his passing, describing it as a devastating loss to South African football.

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“The SAFPU is devastated by the untimely passing of Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder, Jayden Adams,” the union said in a statement according to the Sun.

“Jayden had only recently represented South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, carrying the hopes of the nation with pride, courage, and distinction”, it added.

The union added that Adams’ death was a major loss to his family, clubs and the wider football community.

“South African football has lost a gifted player, a proud servant of the game and a young life that still had so much to offer. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” SAFPU stated.

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Adams had joined Mamelodi Sundowns from Stellenbosch FC, the club where he began his professional career. He earned his first South Africa call-up in 2024 and went on to become a regular member of the national team.

At the 2026 World Cup, Adams started South Africa’s first 2 group matches. He played in the opening 2-0 defeat to Mexico before featuring in the 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic.

He later came on as a substitute in South Africa’s narrow victory over South Korea, which helped the team progress to the knockout stage.

South Africa were eventually eliminated by co-hosts Canada in the Round of 32 on June 28, a match that became Adams’ final appearance for the national team.

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