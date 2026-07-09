Argentine FA under investigation over alleged $300m money laundering amid 2026 World Cup

The U.S. Department of Justice and the FBI have opened a preliminary investigation into the Argentine Football Association (AFA) and its president, Claudio Tapia, over suspected financial misconduct. Investigators are examining whether hundreds of millions of dollars routed through American banks amount to money laundering or wire fraud, with the probe unfolding even as Argentina competes in the ongoing World Cup.

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According to reports from La Nacion and Terra, federal prosecutors and FBI agents have begun collecting testimony on the AFA's financial dealings within the United States.

At the heart of the investigation is how the football body structured its international commercial contracts under Tapia's leadership. Investigators are examining whether the AFA, together with TourProdEnter LLC — the company responsible for collecting the association's overseas contract payments — engaged in conduct that could qualify as money laundering or bank fraud under U.S. law.

Authorities are reportedly tracking more than $300 million connected to these international transactions as the funds move across several banking institutions.

The legal scrutiny intensified even as Argentina secured a 3-2 win over Egypt in the World Cup round of 16. Investigators recently held a three-hour videoconference session with businessman Guillermo Tofoni in Miami, as part of efforts to gather testimony from individuals with direct knowledge of financial activities dating back to the leadership of both Tapia and Pablo Toviggino.

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The inquiry is reportedly focused on transactions processed through accounts held at Citibank, Bank of America, and JP Morgan. Investigators are working to determine whether these transactions — many of which took place while Argentina enforced strict currency controls — breached federal law.

Facing mounting legal attention in the U.S., the AFA has moved to strengthen its representation stateside. Tomas Regalado, who serves as the association's North American representative, recently took part in a forum on football and corruption in Miami alongside Argentine criminal defence lawyer Mariano Lizardo.

Responding to the Justice Department's and FBI's preliminary inquiry, Regalado insisted on the presumption of innocence, stating: "Investigative measures alone do not determine responsibility or guilt."