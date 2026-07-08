Cooking with Gamechangers Ghana premiere: See how celebrities turned food ingredients Into red carpet fashion

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The Ghana premiere of Cooking with Gamechangers delivered a vibrant blend of glamour, culture, food, and entertainment, as some of the country’s biggest names in entertainment, business, and media gathered for a night to remember. The premiere, held on Saturday, June 6, at the iconic Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra, officially introduced the show to Ghanaian audiences in grand style, transforming the venue into a hub of creativity, colour, and culinary-inspired fashion. From 6:00 p.m., the red carpet came alive with bold fashion statements inspired by one unique theme: food ingredients.

Adwoa Noella and Quecy outfits inspired by hot pepper

Guests interpreted Ghana’s rich culinary culture through fashion, creating a striking display of creativity. Outfits ranged from pepper-inspired reds and plantain yellows to cocoa browns and other imaginative designs that celebrated Ghanaian identity.

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Endurance Grand outfit Inspired by Cocoa

Chichi Yakubu Outfit inspired by Cocoa

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Sadia Sanusi Outfit Inspired by Bell Pepper and Joselyn Dumas

The event attracted a wide mix of personalities from entertainment, media, and business. Among the notable guests were veteran rapper Reggie Rockstone, actress Juliet Ibrahim, social media personality Endurance Grand, comedy duo The Mitch Brothers, entertainment group Three of a Kind, Executive producer of cooking with Game Changers,Seyi Banigbe and Pulse Ghana Managing Director Colette Amaeshi. Also present was distinguished engineer and business leader Dr. Adjei Boateng, highlighting the show’s appeal beyond entertainment into the corporate and innovation space. The premiere also celebrated the featured participants of the show, known as the “Gamechangers,” who stepped out of their usual professional roles to embrace a new challenge—cooking on camera.

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They included: Elias Hage, Precious Bonsu, Kodo Kwaku Bediako, Vivian Boateng, Victorine Sarr-Awuah, Chichi Yakubu, Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong, Mildred Akotia, Bernard Kafui Sokpe, Sadia Sanusi, Anthony Dzamefe, and Dr. Powell Noble.

The judges’ panel—Majid Michel, Joselyn Dumas, Kobi Addai, and convener Seyi Banigbe—made stylish appearances that drew attention and excitement on the red carpet. The highlight of the evening was the exclusive screening of the first episode of Cooking with Gamechangers. For 20 minutes, guests were fully engaged as they watched well-known personalities, Anthony Dzamefe, Founder of Caveman Watches and Chichi Yakubu, Founder of Nyo Nyo Essentials step into the kitchen and prepare waakye. The screening sparked laughter, reactions, and lively discussions throughout the room.

Actors James Gardiner and Majid Michel Outfit inspired by Carrot and Beetroot

Show creator and executive producer Seyi Banigbe shared her excitement about the Ghana experience: “I am thrilled to share this project with the world. Ghana is home to an incredible community of talented, driven individuals who are building businesses, creating opportunities, and shaping the future in remarkable ways. Yet, we often celebrate the outcomes without truly understanding the journey behind them. With Cooking with Game Changers, we wanted to create a platform that goes beyond the headlines to showcase the passion, resilience, and determination that fuel success. ” Following the screening, Kobi Addai led a feedback session where guests praised the show’s unique blend of food, culture, entertainment, and storytelling. The evening continued with interactive segments, keeping the energy high. Director of Account Management at Pulse Ghana, Ruth Nartey, hosted a lively games session with Ghanaian and Nigerian hosts James Gardiner and Daniel Etim Effiong for a humorous “pick-up lines challenge” that drew laughter across the room.

Executive Producer of Cooking with Gamechangers, Seyi Banigbe Outfit Inspired by Chilli Pepper

A major highlight was the Best Dressed Award, where guests embraced the food-ingredient theme with creativity and flair. Winners in the male and female categories were celebrated with excitement, adding another memorable moment to the night. As the night transitioned into music, networking, and social interactions, one message stood out clearly—Cooking with Gamechangers had made a powerful debut in Ghana. Guests continued discussing the screening and sharing moments across social media, reflecting the strong connection the show had already built with its audience. For Seyi Banigbe, the show goes beyond entertainment. At its core, Cooking with Gamechangers uses food as a storytelling tool, offering viewers a rare and refreshing look at successful individuals in a relaxed and human setting.

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Where to Watch Cooking with Gamechangers

Cooking with Gamechangers is now airing across television and digital platforms. Viewers can watch the show on Youtube:

YouTube Channel: B2G Network TV3: Sundays at 6:00 p.m. Repeat: Fridays at 4:30 p.m. Onua TV: Sundays at 5:30 p.m. Repeat: Mondays at 4:30 p.m. Africa Magic Family: Sundays at 4:30 p.m. Repeats: Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 4:30 p.m. Fans can also follow @cookingwithgamechangersgh across all social media platforms for updates, behind-the-scenes content and more from the Ghana edition.