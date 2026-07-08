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Full list: GTEC flags 15 unaccredited learning centres and 36 institutions with expired accreditation

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 11:24 - 08 July 2026
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The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC)
The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has released a list of unaccredited learning centres operated by public universities as well as institutions whose institutional accreditation has expired, warning prospective students to verify the accreditation status of institutions before seeking admission.
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  • GTEC has released a list of unaccredited university learning centres and institutions with expired accreditation.

  • The Commission warned prospective students to verify the accreditation status of institutions before applying for admission.

  • GTEC said enrolling in unaccredited institutions could result in the loss of time, money and future career opportunities.

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Also Read: Full list: 80 unrecognised institutions in Ghana according to GTEC as at June 2026

In a public notice issued on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, GTEC said the listed learning centres had not been accredited by the Commission, while the affected institutions no longer hold valid institutional accreditation.

The Commission explained that enrolling in unaccredited learning centres or institutions with expired accreditation could expose students to significant risks, including the loss of time, financial resources and future career opportunities.

Also Read: 19 accredited universities approved by GLC, GTEC to run LLB, pre bar programmes- See full lists

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Director-General of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), Prof. Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai
Director-General of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), Prof. Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai

GTEC therefore urged prospective students, parents, guardians and the general public to confirm the accreditation status of all tertiary institutions, learning centres and academic programmes directly with the Commission before applying for admission.

According to the notice, the move is intended to safeguard the public against misinformation and protect students from possible exploitation.

Also Read: Ghana blacklists certificates from 4 Nigerian universities over accreditation concerns

"The public is further informed that the Institutional Accreditation of the following institutions has expired," the Commission stated.

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It added: "Enrolling in unaccredited institutions or Learning Centres poses significant risks, including the possible loss of time, financial resources, and future career opportunities."

Also Read: GTEC releases list of 70 universities whose certificates are not recognised in Ghana – Full list

The Commission stressed that the notice forms part of efforts to promote quality assurance in Ghana's tertiary education sector and ensure that students enrol only in institutions and campuses that meet the required regulatory standards.

GTEC said members of the public should always verify the accreditation status of institutions through the Commission before making any admission decisions.

Also Read: Former Education minister names 2 courses he considers 'unnecessary' to study at the University

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See the full list below.

In a public notice issued on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, GTEC said the listed learning centres had not been accredited by the Commission.
In a public notice issued on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, GTEC said the listed learning centres had not been accredited by the Commission.
In a public notice issued on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, GTEC said the listed learning centres had not been accredited by the Commission.
In a public notice issued on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, GTEC said the listed learning centres had not been accredited by the Commission.
In a public notice issued on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, GTEC said the listed learning centres had not been accredited by the Commission.
In a public notice issued on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, GTEC said the listed learning centres had not been accredited by the Commission.
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