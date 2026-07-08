NPP sets September 19 for National Delegates Conference and officers election

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced that it will elect its national officers on Saturday, September 19, 2026, during its National Delegates Conference.

The NPP will elect new national officers at its National Delegates Conference on September 19, 2026.

The party has invited members and stakeholders to submit proposals for constitutional amendments.

All amendment proposals must be submitted by Friday, July 17, 2026.

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In a statement dated July 8th and signed by the party's General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, the NPP said the date was approved by the National Executive Committee (NEC) and subsequently endorsed by the National Council at separate meetings held on June 25, 2026.

Justin Frimpong Kodua

According to the party, delegates attending the conference will, among other responsibilities, elect national officers in accordance with Article 10(1) of the NPP Constitution.

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Ahead of the conference, the party has also opened the process for reviewing its constitution.

The General Secretary, acting under Article 19(2) of the party's constitution, has formally invited members and stakeholders to submit proposals for constitutional amendments.

NPP delegates at the national delegates conference. Photos. Ebo Gorman

The NPP said all proposed amendments should be submitted either to the Office of the General Secretary at the party's national headquarters or electronically via the dedicated email address provided by the party.

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The deadline for submitting proposals is Friday, July 17, 2026.

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The party encouraged members and stakeholders to actively participate in the constitutional review process by submitting proposals that would strengthen the party's structures, improve its internal democratic processes and promote effective governance.

"As the Party prepares for its National Delegates Conference, it remains committed to constitutionalism, internal democracy, and the rule of law, ensuring adherence to the Party Constitution and its democratic traditions," the statement said.

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The National Delegates Conference is one of the NPP's highest decision-making gatherings and brings together delegates from across the country to make key decisions on the party's leadership and governance.