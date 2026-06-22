NPP group petitions party leadership to expel Kennedy Agyapong over alleged anti-party conduct

A group known as the Patriotic Defenders of NPP Worldwide has formally petitioned the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), calling for the expulsion of former Assin Central MP and former presidential aspirant, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, over what it describes as anti-party conduct.

An NPP group has petitioned party leaders to expel Kennedy Agyapong over alleged anti-party comments.

The group says his recent remarks undermine the party and breach the NPP Constitution.

NPP leadership and Kennedy Agyapong have not yet responded to the petition.

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In a petition dated 21 June 2026 and signed by the group's spokesperson, Akosua Achiaa Pokuaa, popularly known as "Ghana Jollof", and addressed to the party's General Secretary, the group accused Mr Agyapong of making public remarks that undermine the NPP and its previous governments.

NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong

The petition cites comments allegedly made by Mr Agyapong during an interview on Net 2 TV on 18 June 2026, where he reportedly threatened to disclose sensitive information about the party if provoked.

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According to the group, the remarks violate Article 3 of the NPP Constitution, which requires members to "be truthful and loyal to the party" and to "protect and promote the good name of the party".

"We express our disappointment over his public outbursts as they are highly unfortunate, especially when he, as a person, has been a huge beneficiary of the very party that he seeks to humiliate, undermine and destroy," the petition stated.

The group further argued that Mr Agyapong's comments could harm the party's electoral prospects by undermining the achievements of previous NPP administrations.

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"Mr Kennedy Agyapong's remarks are very much regrettable, to say the least, and we therefore call on the leadership of the party to expel him outright as it is obvious he is on a mission to undermine and destroy," the petition added.

former Assin Central MP and former presidential aspirant, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

The petitioners maintained that the NPP has survived the departure, suspension and defection of several prominent figures in the past and would remain strong even if Mr Agyapong were expelled.

They cited examples including Paul Afoko, Sammy Crabbe, Kwabena Agyepong and Alan Kyerematen, arguing that their departures did not prevent the party from remaining politically relevant.

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The group also pledged its support for Mahamudu Bawumia ahead of the 2028 general election, insisting that no individual should be allowed to stand in the way of the party's electoral ambitions.