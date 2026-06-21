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Kristo Asafo rejects reports Adwoa Safo was shot, alleges she damaged church property.

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 18:00 - 21 June 2026
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Kristo Asafo accuses Adwoa Safo of damaging church property, rejects gunshot allegations
Kristo Asafo Mission has denied reports that former Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo was shot, alleging instead that she damaged church property by driving into its entrance gates during an incident in Kwabenya.
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The leadership of Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana has denied reports circulating on social media that former Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo, was shot during an incident at the church's property in Kwabenya on Sunday, June 21, 2026.

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In a statement issued by the church leadership on June 21, 2026, Kristo Asafo Mission alleged that following a lawful church event at the premises, Adwoa Safo arrived at the venue and forcefully drove her vehicle into the entrance gates of the property.

According to the church, her vehicle struck two metallic gates, causing what it described as substantial damage to the structures.

READ ALSO: Kristo Asafo lawyer breaks silence on shooting incident, says Adwoa Sarfo shot first

The statement noted that numerous worshippers and invited guests were present at the premises at the time, including individuals seated near the entrance.

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Church leaders said the incident created a serious risk to life and property, warning that the consequences could have been severe if the gates had collapsed completely or if the vehicle had proceeded further into the gathering.

The church further stated that security personnel on duty intervened to prevent the situation from escalating and to ensure the safety of those attending the event.

READ ALSO: Police begin investigation into shooting incident involving former MP Adwoa Safo

Addressing reports that Adwoa Safo sustained a gunshot wound during the incident, Kristo Asafo Mission described the claims as false and misleading.

We categorically reject these allegations as false and misleading. To the best of our knowledge and based on information presently available to us, no such shooting occurred, the statement said.
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The church also alleged that attempts were being made to create a false impression that Adwoa Safo had suffered a gunshot injury.

READ ALSO: Nana Kwadwo Safo installed as new leader of the Kristo Asafo Mission amid legal dispute and alleged violence

Kristo Asafo Mission has called on the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the incident and urged the public to refrain from drawing conclusions based on unverified social media reports.

The church reiterated its commitment to peace, truth, the rule of law and the safety of all persons who attend its events.

The incident comes amid conflicting accounts regarding what transpired at the church property, with authorities yet to publicly establish the full facts surrounding the matter.

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