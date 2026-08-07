MoFA to launch Agricultural Education Transformation Fund to boost skills, innovation and agribusiness

MoFA will launch the Agricultural Education Transformation Fund (AETF) to provide sustainable financing for agricultural education, research, innovation, mechanisation and agribusiness development in Ghana.

MoFA will launch the Agricultural Education Transformation Fund on August 11, 2026, to transform agricultural education financing in Ghana.

The Fund has secured GH¢3.5 million in commitments, with targets of GH¢10 million by December 2026 and GH¢100 million by December 2028.

AETF will support training, research, scholarships, mechanisation, innovation and entrepreneurship across agricultural institutions.

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The Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) is set to launch the Agricultural Education Transformation Fund (AETF) on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, as part of efforts to secure sustainable financing for agricultural education and skills development in Ghana.

The launch will take place at the Palms By Eagles Hotel at 10:00 a.m. and will bring together key stakeholders from government, academia, development partners, financial institutions, agribusinesses, farmer organisations and the private sector.

The AETF has been established as a national endowment fund aimed at supporting agricultural education, innovation, mechanisation and agribusiness enterprise across the country.

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According to MoFA, the Fund is designed to provide long-term financing for teaching, practical training, research, infrastructure development, technology advancement and entrepreneurship in agricultural institutions.

Unlike traditional grants that provide short-term support, the AETF will operate as a permanent endowment, preserving its capital while using annual investment returns to finance approved projects and programmes.

MoFA disclosed that commitments of GH¢3.5 million have already been secured towards the Fund, with an initial target of raising GH¢10 million by December 2026 and GH¢100 million by December 2028.

Over time, the Fund is expected to support practical learning, mechanisation initiatives, research and innovation, faculty development, scholarships and institutional strengthening among beneficiary agricultural education institutions.

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The Ministry credited the Coalition of Agribusiness Partners for their role in supporting the establishment of the Fund, describing their contribution as crucial to advancing the transformation of agricultural education in Ghana.

MoFA said the initiative reflects a shared commitment among stakeholders to develop a skilled workforce capable of driving agricultural productivity, innovation and economic growth.