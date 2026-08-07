Mahama nominates new Defence, Environment ministers one year after helicopter crash

President John Dramani Mahama has reshuffled his government, nominating new ministers for the Defence and Environment, Science and Technology portfolios almost exactly one year after a military helicopter crash claimed the lives of the ministers who previously held the positions.

President Mahama has nominated Dr Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings and Mahama Ayariga for new ministerial roles as part of a government reshuffle.

The nominations come one year after the helicopter crash that killed the former Defence and Environment ministers.

Kenneth Gilbert Adjei and Ahmed Ibrahim have also been reassigned to new portfolios.

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In a statement dated Friday, August 7, 2026, and signed by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Spokesperson to the President and Minister of Government Communications, the Presidency announced that Dr Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings, Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle, has been nominated as Minister for Environment, Science and Technology.

Mahama Ayariga, MP, has also been nominated to head the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

Majority leader, Mahama Ayariga

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The nominations have been submitted to Parliament through the Speaker for the constitutionally required prior approval.

As part of the changes, Kenneth Gilbert Adjei has been reassigned to the Ministry of Defence, while Ahmed Ibrahim, MP, has been moved to the Ministry of Works, Housing and Water Resources.

The Presidency said the changes form part of President Mahama’s efforts to realign his administration and strengthen the delivery of government business.

The helicopter crash that left two ministries without substantive ministers

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Eight (8) Helicopter crash victims

The Defence and Environment, Science and Technology portfolios have been without substantive ministers since August 2025, following the crash of a Ghana Air Force Z-9 helicopter at Adansi-Akrofuom in the Ashanti Region.

The helicopter crashed on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, shortly after departing Accra. The occupants were travelling to the launch of the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme when the aircraft went off radar.

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The deceased included the then Minister for Defence, Dr Omane Boamah, and the then Minister for Environment, Science and Technology, Dr Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed.

Also killed were Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator and former Minister for Food and Agriculture; Dr Samuel Sarpong, Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress; Samuel Aboagye, a former parliamentary candidate; Squadron Leader Peter Baafemi Anala; Flying Officer Manaen Twum Ampadu; and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.

Funeral of helicopter crash victim. Photo Credit: Ghana Broadcasting Corporation

The remains were airlifted to Accra aboard a Ghana Air Force CASA aircraft and received at the Air Force Base by government officials led by the Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Julius Debrah, alongside members of the Military High Command.

The bodies were later deposited at the 37 Military Hospital ahead of burial.

Following the tragedy, President Mahama declared a three-day national mourning period, suspended scheduled government activities and directed that national flags be flown at half-mast.

Following the tragedy, President Mahama declared a three-day national mourning period, suspended scheduled government activities and directed that national flags be flown at half-mast.

Rather than appoint permanent replacements immediately, President Mahama assigned the two portfolios on an interim basis to other ministers to ensure continuity of government business.

Then Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson was assigned responsibility for Defence, while then Lands and Natural Resources Minister Emmanuel Kofi Armah-Buah took responsibility for Environment, Science and Technology.

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New ministerial nominees named one year after crash

Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings

Friday’s announcement brings the interim arrangement to an end, with Kenneth Gilbert Adjei reassigned to Defence and Dr Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings nominated to head the Environment, Science and Technology Ministry, subject to parliamentary approval.

Kenneth Gilbert Adjei

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The nominations come almost one year after the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of their predecessors.

The reshuffle also affects other ministries, with Mahama Ayariga nominated to lead the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, while Ahmed Ibrahim has been reassigned to the Ministry of Works, Housing and Water Resources.

The Presidency said the changes are intended to strengthen the delivery of government business as the Mahama administration continues to realign its ministerial structure.