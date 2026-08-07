Zanetor Rawlings, Mahama Ayariga nominated as ministers as gov’t announces reshuffle

President John Dramani Mahama has nominated Dr Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings, MP, as Minister for Environment, Science and Technology, while Mahama Ayariga, MP, has been nominated to head the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

President Mahama has nominated Zanetor Rawlings as Environment Minister and Mahama Ayariga for Local Government.

The nominations have been submitted to Parliament for approval.

Kenneth Gilbert Adjei and Ahmed Ibrahim have also been reassigned to new portfolios.

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The announcement dated Friday August 7, was signed by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, MP, Spokesperson to the President and Minister of Government Communications. According to the statement, the President has submitted the names of the two nominees to Parliament through the Speaker for prior approval.

Dr Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings, the Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey, will take charge of the Environment, Science and Technology Ministry if approved by Parliament.

Zanetor Rawlings

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Mahama Ayariga, MP, has also been nominated to lead the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

Mahama Ayariga sitting in parliament

President Mahama has also reassigned two ministers to new portfolios as part of the latest changes to his government.

Kenneth Gilbert Adjei has been reassigned to the Ministry of Defence, while Ahmed Ibrahim, MP, has been reassigned to the Ministry of Works, Housing and Water Resources.

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