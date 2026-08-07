Advertisement

Zanetor Rawlings, Mahama Ayariga nominated as ministers as gov’t announces reshuffle

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 12:50 - 07 August 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings
President John Dramani Mahama has nominated Dr Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings, MP, as Minister for Environment, Science and Technology, while Mahama Ayariga, MP, has been nominated to head the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.
Advertisement

  • President Mahama has nominated Zanetor Rawlings as Environment Minister and Mahama Ayariga for Local Government.

  • The nominations have been submitted to Parliament for approval.

  • Kenneth Gilbert Adjei and Ahmed Ibrahim have also been reassigned to new portfolios.

Advertisement

The announcement dated Friday August 7, was signed by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, MP, Spokesperson to the President and Minister of Government Communications. According to the statement, the President has submitted the names of the two nominees to Parliament through the Speaker for prior approval.

Also Read: President Mahama praises Okudzeto Ablakwa, names him among his hardest-working ministers

Dr Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings, the Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey, will take charge of the Environment, Science and Technology Ministry if approved by Parliament.

Zanetor Rawlings
Zanetor Rawlings
Advertisement

Mahama Ayariga, MP, has also been nominated to lead the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

Mahama Ayariga sitting in parliament

President Mahama has also reassigned two ministers to new portfolios as part of the latest changes to his government.

Kenneth Gilbert Adjei has been reassigned to the Ministry of Defence, while Ahmed Ibrahim, MP, has been reassigned to the Ministry of Works, Housing and Water Resources.

Also Read: President Mahama hints at possible reshuffle as Ministers, CEOs to undergo performance review

Advertisement

The Presidency said the changes form part of the President’s ongoing efforts to realign his administration and strengthen the delivery of government business.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Zanetor Rawlings, Mahama Ayariga nominated as ministers as gov’t announces reshuffle
News
07.08.2026
Zanetor Rawlings, Mahama Ayariga nominated as ministers as gov’t announces reshuffle
Movie Piracy in Ghana: What the Law Says and the Penalties for Copyright Infringement
Entertainment
07.08.2026
Movie Piracy in Ghana: What the Law Says and the Penalties for Copyright Infringement
Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike (left), Ghanaian businessman Sir Sam Jonah (right)
News
07.08.2026
Ghanaian businessman Sam Jonah takes Nigeria to international arbitration over Abuja's River Park Estate dispute
NUGS calls for social media ban for children under 16 amid rising indiscipline concerns
Lifestyle
07.08.2026
NUGS calls for social media ban for children under 16 amid rising indiscipline concerns
Ex-Goldman Sachs banker faces up to 30 years after US conviction over $1m in bribes to Ghanaian officials
News
07.08.2026
Ex-Goldman Sachs banker faces up to 30 years after US conviction over $1m in bribes to Ghanaian officials
Beverly Afaglo
Entertainment
07.08.2026
Beverly Afaglo’s final funeral rites to be held at State house on Saturday