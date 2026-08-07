Zanetor Rawlings, Mahama Ayariga nominated as ministers as gov’t announces reshuffle
President Mahama has nominated Zanetor Rawlings as Environment Minister and Mahama Ayariga for Local Government.
The nominations have been submitted to Parliament for approval.
Kenneth Gilbert Adjei and Ahmed Ibrahim have also been reassigned to new portfolios.
The announcement dated Friday August 7, was signed by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, MP, Spokesperson to the President and Minister of Government Communications. According to the statement, the President has submitted the names of the two nominees to Parliament through the Speaker for prior approval.
Dr Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings, the Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey, will take charge of the Environment, Science and Technology Ministry if approved by Parliament.
Mahama Ayariga, MP, has also been nominated to lead the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.
President Mahama has also reassigned two ministers to new portfolios as part of the latest changes to his government.
Kenneth Gilbert Adjei has been reassigned to the Ministry of Defence, while Ahmed Ibrahim, MP, has been reassigned to the Ministry of Works, Housing and Water Resources.
Also Read: President Mahama hints at possible reshuffle as Ministers, CEOs to undergo performance review
The Presidency said the changes form part of the President’s ongoing efforts to realign his administration and strengthen the delivery of government business.
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