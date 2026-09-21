Ligue 1 McDonald match day 5 recap: PSG win Le Classique as Monaco beat lens to stay top

Ligue 1 Matchday 5 saw PSG beat Marseille in Le Classique, Monaco remain top, Lyon thrash Rennes and Nice claim their first win of the season.

PSG beat Marseille 2-1 to move up to sixth, while Marseille suffered a fifth straight league defeat.

Monaco remain top with 13 points, while Lyon and Paris FC follow on 11 points each.

Nice, Toulouse and Le Mans all picked up their first league wins of the season during Matchday 5.

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The Ligue 1 McDonald’s Matchday 5 weekend produced a galore of goals and movement at both ends of the table, with AS Monaco remaining unbeaten at the top, Lyon climbing to second and Paris FC maintaining their unbeaten start.

The round was played from September 18 to 20, 2026, with nine matches producing 29 goals.

Monaco remain top after beating Lens

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Monaco beat Lens 2-1 on Friday to move to 13 points, keeping their unbeaten start intact. Paris Brunner opened the scoring in the 32nd minute before Lens defender Matthieu Udol equalised after the break. Monaco regained the lead late when Jonathan Gradit turned the ball into his own net. Brunner has now scored six Ligue 1 goals this season.

Player of the match: Paris Brunner

Paris FC continue unbeaten run

Newly promoted Paris FC defeated Strasbourg 2-1 to remain unbeaten after five matches. Ilan Kebbal gave the home side the lead in the 18th minute before Pablo Pagis doubled the advantage shortly after half-time. Strasbourg pulled one back through a Moustapha Mbow own goal in the closing stages, but Paris FC held on for their third win of the season.

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Player of the Match: Ilan Kebbal

Lyon thrash Rennes 4-0

Lyon produced one of the weekend's biggest results, beating Rennes 4-0 to move into second place with 11 points. Ghana international Ernest Nuamah scored twice in the first half before Zachary Athekame and Corentin Tolisso added further goals after the break.

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Ghana international Ernest Nuamah

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Player of the Match: Corentin Tolisso

Angers beat Troyes

Angers recorded a 2-0 victory over Troyes, with Prosper Peter opening the scoring before Amine Sbai added the second in the 57th minute. The result lifted Angers to seven points, while Troyes suffered their third consecutive league defeat.

Player of the Match: Amine Sbai

Le Mans claim first Ligue 1 win

Le Mans secured their first Ligue 1 victory of the season after beating Lorient 2-1. Adil Bourabaa struck early before Habib Diallo doubled the lead in the second half. Isak Jensen pulled one back for Lorient in the 78th minute, but Le Mans held on for the points.

Player of the Match: Isak Jensen

Toulouse also get their first win

Toulouse beat Le Havre 3-2 to claim their first victory of the campaign. Casper Tengstedt scored twice early in the second half before Thomas Jørgensen added a third. Le Havre responded through Josh Maja and an Ally Samatta goal, but Toulouse survived a late push to take all three points.

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Player of the Match: Thomas Jørgensen

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Auxerre beat Brest

Auxerre came from behind to beat Brest 2-1, recording their second straight league win. Pathé Mboup put Brest ahead in the first half, but Cameron Archer equalised shortly after the break. Raphaël Le Guen then scored an own goal in the 83rd minute to complete Auxerre's comeback.

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Player of the Match: Cameron Archer

Nice end winless run

Nice picked up their first Ligue 1 win of the season, beating Lille 2-1 at the Allianz Riviera. Lille defender Nathan Ngoy put the ball into his own net to give Nice the lead before Mohamed Amoura doubled the advantage in the 67th minute. Ayase Ueda pulled one back for Lille, but Nice held on. The defeat was Lille’s first defeat of the league season and cost them the chance to move to the top of the table.

Player of the Match: Goalkeeper Yehvann Diouf

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Yehvann Diouf

PSG win Le Classique

The weekend ended with Paris Saint-Germain beating Marseille 2-1 at the Vélodrome. Ferran Torres opened the scoring in the 67th minute before former England international Angel Gomes equalised for Marseille five minutes later.

PSG captain Marquinhos restored the champions' lead in the 74th minute. Marseille's night ended with Timothy Weah receiving a red card late in the game. The victory moved PSG up to sixth place with eight points, while Marseille dropped to 17th and suffered their fourth consecutive Ligue 1 defeat.

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Player of the Match: Ferran Torres

Results

Friday 18th September 2026 at 20:45 CEST AS Monaco 2–1 RC Lens

Saturday 19th September 2026 at 17:15 CEST Paris FC 2–1 RC Strasbourg Alsace

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Saturday 19th September 2026 at 20:45 CEST Angers SCO 2–0 ESTAC Troyes

Le Mans FC 2–1 FC Lorient

Olympique Lyonnais 4–0 Stade Rennais FC

Toulouse FC 3–2 Le Havre AC

Sunday 20th September 2026 at 15:00 CEST AJ Auxerre 2–1 Stade Brestois 29

Sunday 20th September 2026 at 17:15 CEST OGC Nice 2–1 LOSC Lille

Sunday 20th September 2026 at 20:45 CEST Olympique de Marseille 1–2 Paris Saint-Germain

Ligue 1 Mcdonalds table after Matchday 5