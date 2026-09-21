Full list: Ghanaian Presidents and the Senior High Schools they attended

From Kwame Nkrumah to John Dramani Mahama, here are the secondary schools attended by Ghana's presidents and heads of state from 1960 to 2026.

Achimota School has produced several Ghanaian heads of state, including Kwame Nkrumah, Edward Akufo-Addo, Jerry Rawlings and John Atta Mills.

Prempeh College, Adisadel College, Accra Academy and Tamale Secondary School are among the other notable secondary schools attended by Ghanaian leaders.

Nana Akufo-Addo completed his secondary education at Lancing College in England, while current President John Mahama attended Ghana Secondary School in Tamale.

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Since becoming a republic in 1960, Ghana has had a total of 12 post-monarchy heads of state (including constitutional presidents and military leaders). As of 2026, John Dramani Mahama, holds the current presidential position, returning to office in January 2025 after previously serving from 2012 to 2017.

Below is a list of presidents, acting president, head of state from 1960 to 2026 and the Senior High Schools or Secondary schools they attended.

1. Kwame Nkrumah - Achimota College

READ ALSO: 10 Kwame Nkrumah quotes every Ghanaian must know

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DR. Kwame Nkrumah

Achimota College

Kwame Nkrumah became Ghana’s first President when the country became a republic in 1960 and remained in office until he was overthrown on February 24, 1966. Before becoming a major figure in Ghana’s independence struggle, Nkrumah received his secondary education at Achimota College. He graduated from Achimota in 1930 before beginning his career as a teacher.

2. Joseph Arthur Ankrah - Accra Academy

Joseph Arthur Ankrah

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Accra Academy

After the 1966 coup, Joseph Arthur Ankrah became Ghana’s head of state. Ankrah attended Accra Academy, where he was also known for his football ability. He obtained his Senior Cambridge School Certificate in 1937.

3. Akwasi Amankwaa Afrifa - Adisadel College

Akwasi Amankwaa Afrifa succeeded Ankrah and served as head of state from 1969 to 1970. Afrifa attended Adisadel College in Cape Coast before joining the Ghana Army. He completed his secondary education there before proceeding to military training in Britain.

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Akwasi Amankwaa Afrifa

Adisadel College

4. Raphael Nii Amaa Ollennu - Accra High School

Raphael Nii Amaa Ollennu

Accra High School

Raphael Nii Amaa Ollennu briefly served as acting President from August 7 to August 31, 1970, while he was Speaker of Parliament. He attended Accra High School for his secondary education before continuing his studies at the Presbyterian Training College in Akropong and later travelling to Britain to study law.

5. Edward Akufo-Addo - Achimota College

Edward Akufo-Addo

Achimota College

Edward Akufo-Addo, became President in 1970 and served until 1972. He entered Achimota College in 1929 after his earlier education in Presbyterian schools at Akropong. He later won a scholarship that took him to St Peter's College, Oxford.

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6. Ignatius Kutu Acheampong - St Peter’s Catholic School and Central College of Commerce

Ignatius Kutu Acheampong

Ignatius Kutu Acheampong was military head of state in 1972. His educational path was a bit different compared to other presidents. He attended Roman Catholic schools at Trabuom and St Peter's School in Kumasi, and later attended the Central College of Commerce at Agona Swedru. He later joined the Army.

7. Frederick William Kwasi Akuffo - Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School

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Frederick William Kwasi Akuffo

Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School

Frederick William Kwasi Akuffo took on the position as head of state in 1978 and remained in office until 1979. He completed his secondary education at the Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School in Odumase Krobo in 1955 before entering the Ghana Army and later undergoing military training at Sandhurst in the United Kingdom.

8. Jerry John Rawlings - Achimota School

Jerry John Rawlings

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Achimota College

Jerry John Rawlings first became head of state in 1979 and returned to power in 1981. He later became President under the Fourth Republic from 1993 until 2001. Rawlings attended Achimota School, where he completed his secondary education before joining the Ghana Air Force.

9. Hilla Limann - Tamale Secondary School

Hilla Limann

Tamale Senior High School (TAMASCO)

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Hilla Limann was President in 1979 and led the Third Republic until he was overthrown in 1981. Limann was educated at Tamale Secondary School, now known as Tamale Senior High School (TAMASCO).

10. John Agyekum Kufuor - Prempeh College

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor | Getty Images

Prempeh College

John Agyekum Kufuor became President in 2001 and served for two terms until 2009. Kufuor attended Prempeh College in Kumasi, entering the school in 1954 after attending Government Boys Primary School and Osei Tutu Methodist Boys' School.

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11. John Evans Atta Mills - Achimota School

Late John Evans Atta Mills

Achimota College

John Evans Atta Mills became President in 2009 and served until his death in July 2012. Mills attended Achimota School for his secondary education.

12. John Dramani Mahama - Ghana Secondary School, Tamale

President John Dramani Mahama

Ghana Secondary School, Tamale

John Dramani Mahama first became President in 2012 after succeeding President Atta Mills and returned to the presidency in January 2025 till date. Mahama attended Ghana Secondary School in Tamale before entering the University of Ghana, where he studied history.

13. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo - Lancing College, England

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Lancing College, England