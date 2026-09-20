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ECG announces power outages in 3 Regions; See affected areas

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 10:08 - 20 September 2026
power outage
ECG has scheduled power outages in parts of Accra (west), Tema, Central and Ashanti Region from September 20 for maintenance works.
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  • The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced scheduled power outages in parts of Accra (west), Tema, Ashanti and Central Region from Sunday, September 20 which will run for the next 7 days.

  • The outages, planned for 9:00am to 4:00pm in most affected areas, are due to maintenance works and system upgrades.

  • ECG says the exercise is necessary to fix faults and improve electricity reliability.

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced emergency maintenance works following multiple faults that have recently disrupted power supply in parts of Accra (west), Tema, Ashanti and Central Region.

According to ECG, the outages in affected areas are linked to technical challenges within the power distribution’s network, with maintenance works scheduled to begin in various communities.

READ ALSO: Power outage: ECG shares full list of affected areas as GRIDCo begins second phase of maintenance on the Volta-Achimota 161kV line

In a notice shared on its official social media platform X (formerly Twitter), ECG said the exercise will commence from Sunday September 20, between 9:00am and 4:00pm, although timelines may vary in some locations. 

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The power distributor explained that the temporary interruption is necessary to enable engineers carry out urgent repairs and system upgrades aimed at improving service reliability and preventing further faults.

The exercise forms part of a series of planned and emergency maintenance operations announced in recent weeks as ECG works to stabilise electricity supply and address challenges within its distribution infrastructure.

READ ALSO: 7 ways to use many gadgets and still pay less electricity bills

Ghana’s power sector has experienced steady growth in electricity demand over the years, placing increasing pressure on transmission and distribution systems.

Continuous investments in maintenance works, recent transformer upgrades earlier this year and network improvements remain essential to improving reliability and reducing unexpected outages.

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The scheduled maintenance is expected to affect businesses that depend heavily on electricity during normal working hours, particularly as the outages will occur through most parts of the daytime period. The power distributor apologized for any inconvenience caused.

READ ALSO: Major Kumasi–Anwomaso transmission line upgrade to cause temporary power outages in parts of Ashanti Region

Details of the specific schedules for affected areas have been attached below.

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