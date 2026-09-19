Universities in Ghana still accepting applications for 2026/27 academic year

Check universities in Ghana still accepting applications for the 2026/2027 academic year, including key deadlines and application details.

Several universities in Ghana are still accepting applications for the 2026/27 academic year.

Deadlines vary, with some universities closing applications on September 25 or 30, while others remain open without a stated deadline.

Prospective students should check programme requirements and apply through the universities’ official admission portals before deadlines.

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For students who have not yet secured admission for the 2026/2027 academic year, there are still some opportunities to apply to universities in Ghana before their application windows close.

With September deadlines approaching, prospective undergraduate and postgraduate students should check the requirements of their preferred programmes and complete their applications before the stated closing dates.

Here are some universities with application deadlines still ahead.

READ ALSO: 7 female Colleges of Education in Ghana and the history behind them

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1. University of Education, Winneba

UEW

The University of Education, Winneba (UEW) is accepting applications for its 2026/2027 academic year.

The university says applications are open for various full-time, sandwich and distance undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. Its application information lists September 30, 2026, as the deadline for direct applications.

Applicants are required to provide relevant results or certificates, a passport photograph, a national identity card, an active email address and a phone number when completing the application.

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UEW also offers fee-paying opportunities to applicants who meet the minimum university entry requirements but do not meet the competitive selection cut-offs.

2. University of Media, Arts and Communication

University of Media, Arts and Communication

The University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC) is another option for prospective students who are yet to apply.

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According to the university's 2026/2027 admission advertisement, applications for undergraduate, postgraduate and diploma programmes close on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

Applicants are required to obtain an application voucher, complete the online application and submit the required supporting documents as instructed by the university.

3. University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development

University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development

The University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (USTED) also has applications open for the 2026/2027 academic year.

The university lists undergraduate and postgraduate programmes among its available options. Its current admissions notice gives September 30, 2026, as the deadline for direct, mature, post-diploma and postgraduate applications.

The application fees listed by the university are GH¢230 for direct and post-diploma applicants, GH¢345 for mature applicants and GH¢288 for graduate applicants.

READ ALSO: 10 best senior high schools in Ghana according to NSMQ rankings

4. University of Cape Coast

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UCC cut-off points 2026: Check aggregate for Medicine, Nursing, Law and all programmes

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has a current application portal showing September 25, 2026, as the closing date for its regular application mode and October 31, 2026, for distance applications.

However, applicants should pay attention to the specific programme category before applying. UCC's detailed regular first-degree admission notice shows that the regular undergraduate application cycle closed earlier in the year.

The university's admissions portal currently states that its distance programmes include undergraduate and postgraduate options, with applications closing on October 31, 2026.

READ ALSO: 13 courses you can study at the University with low WASSCE results

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5. University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA)

UPSA 2026 cut-off points: Full list of courses and admission aggregates

For postgraduate applicants, the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) lists September 25, 2026, as the closing date for applications to its MPhil, MBA, MSc, MA, LLM and distance-learning postgraduate programmes.

Its undergraduate WASSCE application deadline, however, was September 18, 2026, so prospective undergraduate applicants should not assume that the undergraduate application window remains open.

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6. University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR)

University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR), Sunyani

The University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) is still accepting applications for the 2026/2027 academic year. Following the release of the 2026 WASSCE results, the university confirmed that its application process remains open for prospective students.

Applicants can purchase an e-voucher and apply online. No specific closing date has been stated in the latest UENR notice, so applicants are encouraged to apply while the portal remains open.

7. Accra Technical University (ATU)

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Accra Technical University (ATU)

Accra Technical University (ATU) is still accepting applications for the 2026/2027 academic year. The university's official admissions page confirms that applications are ongoing.

8. Kumasi Technical University (KsTU)

Kumasi Technical University (KsTU)

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Kumasi Technical University (KsTU) is still accepting applications for the 2026/2027 academic year. The university's official admissions page confirms that applications are ongoing.