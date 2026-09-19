'Why wait until before the World Cup?’ – Agyemang-Badu questions GFA over the timing of Otto Addo's sacking

Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has questioned the timing of Otto Addo’s dismissal, arguing that Ghana should have made the coaching change earlier rather than close to the 2026 World Cup.

Agyemang-Badu says Otto Addo should have been dismissed after Ghana failed to qualify for the 2025 AFCON.

He questioned the timing of the decision, saying it was problematic to change coaches shortly before the World Cup.

In reality, the GFA ended Addo’s tenure on March 31, 2026, 72 days before the World Cup, before appointing Carlos Queiroz.

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Former Ghana international Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has questioned the timing of Otto Addo’s dismissal as Black Stars coach, arguing that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) should have made the change earlier if it had already lost confidence in the coach.

Otto Addo | Picture by 2026 Getty Images

Speaking in an interview with Pulse Ghana, Agyemang-Badu said the decision to part ways with Addo woul’ve been best after Ghana failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, but questioned why the GFA allowed him to continue and then removed him shortly before the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Agyemang-Badu with Pulse Ghana writer Maxwell Nyagamago

Because after the AFCON, he should have gone. But allowing him to form his team, play two friendly games and sacking him two weeks to the World Cup, it’s a bit problematic and you bring in a new coach and you want to force the new coach to win the World Cup for you.

Agyemang-Badu said the timing of the decision surprised him because Addo had been given the opportunity to continue preparing the team before the World Cup.

“So if we wanted to do something, after the AFCON everybody will understand. But after still giving him the confidence and sack him after two weeks before the World Cup, it was a bit surprising to me,” he said.

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Otto Addo’s sacking came after Ghana’s 2-1 defeat to Germany and 5-1 loss to Austria in international friendlies.

Addo’s team subsequently failed to qualify for the 2025 AFCON after a poor qualifying campaign, which ended the country’s run of 10 consecutive appearances at the tournament. The GFA then appointed Carlos Queiroz in April 2026, 72 days before the World Cup.

Despite the limited preparation time, Queiroz guided Ghana through the World Cup group stage. The Black Stars beat Panama 1-0, drew 0-0 with England and lost 2-1 to Croatia, finishing third in Group L and advancing to the Round of 32. The Black Stars were then beaten 1-0 by Colombia.