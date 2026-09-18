‘What is the duration of his contract’ - Agyemang-Badu quizzes GFA over Carlos Queiroz’s appointment

Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has called on the GFA and Sports Ministry to disclose the details and duration of Carlos Queiroz’s new Black Stars contract.

Agyemang-Badu wants the GFA and Sports Ministry to disclose the length and terms of Carlos Queiroz’s contract.

Queiroz's initial deal was a four-month contract covering Ghana's 2026 World Cup campaign.

The GFA has since reached a new agreement with Queiroz, but said further details of his mandate would be announced later.

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Former Ghana international Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to make details of Carlos Queiroz’s contract public, saying it is difficult to properly assess the coach’s work without knowing the length and terms of his deal.

GFA President Kurt Okraku

Speaking in an interview with Pulse Ghana, Agyemang-Badu said the GFA and the Ministry of Sports and Recreation should explain how long Queiroz is expected to remain in charge of the Black Stars and what his mandate covers.

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Emmanuel Agyemang Badu

“I don't know whether he has a contract of 1 year, 2 years, 3 years. We are begging the federation and the sports ministry. They should open up for us to know the contract,” he said.

Queiroz was initially appointed by the GFA in April 2026, to lead Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Portuguese coach guided the Black Stars to the Round of 32 before they were eliminated by Colombia.

Black Stars Head Coach Carlos Queiroz

After a period of uncertainty over his future after the world cup, the association announced on September 2, 2026 that it had reached an agreement with him for a new coaching mandate.

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Due to the lack of publicly disclosed details that Agyemang-Badu says makes it difficult to judge the coach’s long-term plans.

“Because if I want to speak about the coach. What should I say now? I don't know if he is playing only the qualifiers. Then after he is not taking us to the African Cup. I don't know if he is taking us to the African Cup and he is not playing the World Cup qualifiers,” he said.

The former Udinese player believes the duration of the contract is important because it determines whether a coach can build a team over several years rather than work only from one tournament or qualifying campaign to another.

So you need to know the time limit. If it's three years then we know four years then we know okay we have given him four years. Four years this is what he wants to do.

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Agyemang-Badu added that a longer-term agreement could also give Queiroz enough time to develop the team and leave a stronger squad for his successor.

If it's four years, then he can build on vital parts of the team. And maybe the time he leaves, the team will be in a particular shape for us to compete. Like if you go to Barcelona, Frank Rijkaard was building the team when he left and Pep came in. It was okay, smooth.

Talking about assessing the coach, he said that without knowing the exact terms and duration of Queiroz’s contract, it would be difficult for him to properly discuss what the coach should achieve with the Black Stars.

So for me to speak about what he has to do or where he is taking the team to, I need to see the contract.

The Black Stars are in Group C with Côte d’Ivoire, The Gambia and Somalia and are scheduled to begin the qualifiers in September 2026.