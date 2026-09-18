DVLA price list: Check latest fees for registration, transfers and customised plates
DVLA has published updated fees for various vehicle services.
Charges vary by vehicle type and service category.
The full price list is available in the image below.
The schedule covers vehicle registration, re-registration, roadworthy certification, ownership transfers, customised number plates and requests for special numbers.
Fees vary based on the type of vehicle and service selected. The categories covered include motorcycles, private and commercial vehicles, buses and coaches, articulated trucks, rigid cargo vehicles, construction equipment and other specialised vehicles.
The DVLA has also listed different service options, including Regular, Premium, Premium Ultra, Premium Mobile and Prestige, with applicable charges varying across the categories.
For example, the Regular fee for re-registration and roadworthy certification is GH¢510.05 for a motorcycle up to 200cc, while a private bus or coach costs GH¢980.55. The regular charge for a motor vehicle above 2,000cc is GH¢980.55, while registration with a customised number plate for a private motor vehicle above 2,000cc costs GH¢8,852.55. A request for a special number costs GH¢739.25 under the Regular category.
The schedule also provides charges for replacing vehicle smart cards, as well as replacing a smart card together with a certificate of title.
The full DVLA price list is provided in the image below, showing the applicable charges across the various vehicle categories and services.
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