Advertisement

DVLA price list: Check latest fees for registration, transfers and customised plates

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 12:39 - 18 September 2026
DVLA price list: Check latest fees for registration, transfers and customised plates
The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has released its latest vehicle services price list, detailing charges for a range of services available to motorists and vehicle owners in Ghana.
Advertisement

  • DVLA has published updated fees for various vehicle services.

  • Charges vary by vehicle type and service category.

  • The full price list is available in the image below.

Advertisement

The schedule covers vehicle registration, re-registration, roadworthy certification, ownership transfers, customised number plates and requests for special numbers.

Fees vary based on the type of vehicle and service selected. The categories covered include motorcycles, private and commercial vehicles, buses and coaches, articulated trucks, rigid cargo vehicles, construction equipment and other specialised vehicles.

Also Read: VLA to introduce temporary 'just married' and other celebratory number plates

The DVLA has also listed different service options, including Regular, Premium, Premium Ultra, Premium Mobile and Prestige, with applicable charges varying across the categories.

Advertisement
DVLA rejects thousands of drivers over vision problems

For example, the Regular fee for re-registration and roadworthy certification is GH¢510.05 for a motorcycle up to 200cc, while a private bus or coach costs GH¢980.55. The regular charge for a motor vehicle above 2,000cc is GH¢980.55, while registration with a customised number plate for a private motor vehicle above 2,000cc costs GH¢8,852.55. A request for a special number costs GH¢739.25 under the Regular category.

The schedule also provides charges for replacing vehicle smart cards, as well as replacing a smart card together with a certificate of title.

Also Read: DVLA to introduce on-site licence printing nationwide to cut long delays

The full DVLA price list is provided in the image below, showing the applicable charges across the various vehicle categories and services.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
When Water Becomes Dangerous: The Hidden Risk of Overhydration (opinion)
Lifestyle
18.09.2026
When Water Becomes Dangerous: The Hidden Risk of Overhydration (opinion)
Black Stars head coach, Carlos Queiroz (left), GFA President Kurt Okraku (middle) and Agyemang Badu (right)
Sports
18.09.2026
‘What is the duration of his contract’ - Agyemang-Badu quizzes GFA over Carlos Queiroz’s appointment
8 possible reasons someone might ghost you after a first date
Lifestyle
18.09.2026
8 possible reasons someone might ghost you after a first date
Mohammed Kudus
Sports
18.09.2026
Kudus, Djiku return Partey out as Carlos Queiroz names Black Stars squad for 2027 AFCON qualifiers
DVLA price list: Check latest fees for registration, transfers and customised plates
News
18.09.2026
DVLA price list: Check latest fees for registration, transfers and customised plates
41-year-old Ronaldo named in Portugal squad for Nations League as he targets 1000 goals milestone
Sports
18.09.2026
41-year-old Ronaldo named in Portugal squad for Nations League as he targets 1000 goals milestone