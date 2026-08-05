DVLA to introduce temporary 'just married' and other celebratory number plates (AI Generated)

DVLA to introduce temporary 'just married' and other celebratory number plates (AI Generated)

DVLA to introduce temporary 'just married' and other celebratory number plates

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) will soon allow motorists to legally display temporary number plates bearing celebratory messages such as "Just Married", "Called to the Bar" and other approved inscriptions as part of efforts to end the widespread use of unauthorised personalised vehicle plates.

The DVLA will introduce one-week temporary number plates allowing motorists to legally display approved messages such as "Just Married", "Called to the Bar" and other celebratory inscriptions.

The initiative aims to end the illegal practice of covering vehicle registration plates with personalised messages during weddings, funerals and other special occasions.

The announcement comes as part of the DVLA's digital number plate reforms, with a pilot beginning in August 2026 and nationwide vehicle re-registration scheduled for January 2027 to December 2028.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new initiative will enable motorists to apply for official temporary plates for special occasions instead of covering or replacing their legally issued registration plates with customised messages.

Speaking on Joy FM on Wednesday, August 5, the Chief Executive of the DVLA, Julius Neequaye Kotey, said the Authority had decided to provide a lawful alternative to a practice that has become common during weddings, funerals and other celebrations.

Chief Executive of the DVLA, Julius Neequaye Kotey

Advertisement

Advertisement

"You know, sometimes people write these things on their number plates, 'Just Married', 'Rest in Peace', 'Gone Forever' and those other things. They are not legal," he said.

Mr Kotey explained that motorists would be able to obtain an officially approved temporary plate after paying the prescribed fee.

"We are now making it legal for you. Just come for it. You pay for it. It's just one week," he stated.

According to him, the temporary plates will be available for a range of personal milestones and achievements.

Advertisement

Advertisement

New DVLA vehicle number plate: Full breakdown of features and everything you need to know

"So when someone graduates, passes out and gets called to the Bar, we can have 'Called to the Bar' or 'Fresh Lawyer' on the vehicle," he added.

The announcement forms part of the DVLA's broader vehicle registration reforms, which include the rollout of new digital number plates designed to improve vehicle identification, enhance security and curb fraud.

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has developed a new generation of vehicle number plates that go far beyond displaying registration details.

Under the revised implementation timeline, the DVLA expects to complete system upgrades by July 31, 2026, before rolling out a pilot phase in August 2026, starting with government-owned vehicles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The registration of previously unregistered vehicles under the new system will commence on September 1, 2026, while the nationwide re-registration of all existing vehicles will take place between January 1, 2027, and December 31, 2028. The two-year exercise is intended to give motorists sufficient time to transition to the new digital number plates.