New DVLA vehicle number plate: Full breakdown of features and everything you need to know

New DVLA vehicle number plate: Full breakdown of features and everything you need to know

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New DVLA vehicle number plate: Full breakdown of features and everything you need to know

Ghana is preparing for one of the biggest changes to its vehicle registration system in decades. The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has developed a new generation of vehicle number plates that go far beyond displaying registration details.

Ghana's new DVLA number plates will feature RFID chips, regional identifiers, renewal stickers, and enhanced security features linked to a central database.

The system replaces the current year-based numbering format with registration centre codes to improve traceability and reduce fraud.

Authorities say the reform will strengthen vehicle tracking, law enforcement, road safety, and digital vehicle management across the country.

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The proposed plates combine modern security features, digital technology, and enhanced vehicle tracking capabilities designed to strengthen road safety, combat fraud, and improve vehicle management across the country.

Once the necessary legislation is approved and ongoing legal matters are resolved, Ghanaian motorists will begin transitioning to a system that links every vehicle directly to a central digital database through embedded technology.

Breaking Down the Features of the New Plate

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The sample design, unveiled by DVLA Chief Executive Julius Neequaye Kotey, incorporates several visual and electronic elements aimed at improving identification and security.

National Flag

The red, gold and green national flag, complete with the Black Star

The red, gold and green national flag, complete with the Black Star, is prominently displayed on every plate to clearly identify the vehicle as registered in Ghana.

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Map of Ghana

A silhouette of Ghana's map is integrated into the design, providing a distinctive national identifier and strengthening the plate's official appearance.

"Republic of Ghana" Inscription

The country's official name appears on the plate, bringing it closer to international vehicle registration standards.

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Region of Registration

For the first time, the full name of the region where the vehicle is registered will appear on the plate. This allows motorists and authorities to identify a vehicle's registration region at a glance.

Unique Vehicle Number

Each vehicle will receive a unique numerical identifier that forms the core registration number.

Random Identification Mark

An additional alphabetical code will be generated randomly to increase uniqueness and reduce opportunities for plate duplication or counterfeiting.

Registration Centre Code

The new system replaces the traditional year suffix with a code identifying the specific DVLA office that processed the registration. For example, "AD" may represent the Adenta registration centre.

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Biennial Renewal Sticker

A renewal sticker will indicate whether the vehicle has successfully completed its mandatory road worthiness inspection, as required under Road Traffic Regulations (L.I. 2180).

RFID Technology and Digital Integration

The most significant upgrade lies beneath the surface. Every new plate will contain an embedded Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chip linked directly to the DVLA's central database. This technology will allow authorised agencies to verify vehicle information electronically and in real time.

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Improved Security

The RFID chip makes it easier to confirm whether a vehicle is legally registered, helping authorities detect smuggled or illegally registered vehicles.

Enhanced Law Enforcement

Security agencies will be able to verify registration details electronically without physically inspecting the vehicle, improving monitoring and enforcement capabilities.

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Automated Toll Payments

The RFID system could support electronic toll collection, reducing delays and eliminating the need for cash transactions at toll booths.

Better Visibility

The new plates feature reflective materials that improve visibility at night and enhance the accuracy of traffic cameras.

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Reduced Fraud

By bringing plate production entirely under DVLA control, authorities hope to eliminate opportunities for forged plates and unauthorised embossment.

Goodbye to the Year Suffix

Since 2009, Ghanaian number plates have typically included a two-digit year code showing when the vehicle was registered. Under the proposed system, this year indicator will disappear. A Greater Accra vehicle that previously appeared as GR 4521-25 may instead display a format such as GR 222 AD, where: GR identifies Greater Accra Region

222 is the vehicle number

AD identifies the Adenta registration centre

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DVLA believes removing the year code will discourage motorists from delaying registrations simply to obtain newer-looking plates.

Tackling Abuse of DV Plates

The reforms also target the long-standing misuse of Defective Vehicle (DV) plates.

The reforms also target the long-standing misuse of Defective Vehicle (DV) plates. DV plates were originally intended for temporary use by vehicle dealers for testing and transporting unregistered vehicles. However, many motorists have used them for extended periods to avoid proper registration.

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The redesigned DV and Temporary (TMP) plates will feature stronger controls and tighter database integration to address the problem.

Drive from Port (DP) Sticker

The new Drive from Port sticker will also be digitally traceable. When scanned, it will reveal details including: Vehicle owner

Destination

Date of arrival in Ghana

Expiry date of the sticker

What It Means for Drivers

A picture of Kaneshie public transport 'trotro' station in Accra. Source: ghana.for91days.com

For motorists, the reforms promise faster registration processing and improved record management.

DVLA says vehicle plates will be produced in-house, with a target turnaround time of 48 hours.

Personalised plates will remain available, although costs may increase due to the embedded RFID technology.

Current estimates suggest replacing standard plates could cost between GHS 600 and GHS 1,200, including the RFID-enabled plates and associated windscreen stickers. Final fees remain subject to parliamentary approval.

Drivers currently using DP stickers or DV plates will be allowed to continue using them until an official transition timetable is announced.

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The Road Ahead for Ghanaian Motorists

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has developed a new generation of vehicle number plates that go far beyond displaying registration details.

The new number plate system represents a major shift towards digital vehicle management in Ghana. By combining RFID technology, regional identification, enhanced security features, and centralised database integration, the DVLA aims to improve accountability, reduce fraud, strengthen law enforcement, and modernise vehicle administration.