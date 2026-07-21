SABC apologises after falsely reporting Ebola outbreak in Ghana (video)

South African public broadcaster SABC has apologised after falsely reporting that Ghana recorded 2,300 Ebola cases and 930 deaths. The apology follows a strong rebuttal from Ghana's Ministry of Health, which confirmed the country has not recorded any Ebola outbreak.

SABC has issued an on-air apology after falsely reporting that Ghana had recorded 2,300 Ebola cases and 930 deaths.

Ghana's Ministry of Health dismissed the report as false, insisting the country has not recorded any case of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD).

The broadcaster admitted it incorrectly attributed the Ebola statistics to Ghana and apologised for the distress and inconvenience caused by the error.

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South African public broadcaster SABC has issued an on-air apology after falsely reporting that Ghana had recorded 2,300 Ebola cases and 930 deaths, which prompted a rebuttal from Ghana's Ministry of Health.

READ ALSO: Ghana dismisses false South African media report on Ebola outbreak in Ghana

The broadcaster acknowledged the error during a correction aired on television, admitting that the figures attributed to Ghana were inaccurate.

"SABC incorrectly attributed Ebola statistics to Ghana in our news scroll that is at the bottom of the screen during a broadcast last night. SABC regrets the error and apologises for any distress and inconvenience caused," the news presenter said during the correction.

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The apology comes after Ghana's Ministry of Health strongly refuted the report, describing the figures as false and misleading.

In a statement issued earlier, the Ministry said it had taken notice of the publication circulating on social media and clarified that Ghana has not recorded any case of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD).

"The Ministry wishes to state unequivocally that Ghana has not recorded any case of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD). The figures being circulated are false, misleading, and should be disregarded," the Ministry said.

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The Ministry explained that recent visits by Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh to Ghana's points of entry, laboratories and treatment facilities were part of routine preparedness efforts to strengthen the country's readiness to respond to any potential public health emergency.

It stressed that the inspections should not be interpreted as evidence of an Ebola outbreak.

The Ministry also urged Ghanaians to rely on verified information from the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service, warning against sharing unverified reports capable of causing unnecessary fear and panic.

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