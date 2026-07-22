Lionel Messi named IFFHS Best Player of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi of Argentina looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026. | Photo via IMAGO

Lionel Messi of Argentina looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026. | Photo via IMAGO

Lionel Messi has been crowned the IFFHS Best Player of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after leading Argentina with eight goals and four assists in seven matches.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has been named the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) Best Player of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, following a remarkable tournament that saw him inspire his country with outstanding performances.

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The prestigious accolade is awarded to the tournament's top performer based on the IFFHS Performance Index—a comprehensive statistical model that evaluates players using weighted match ratings, goals, assists and their impact during the knockout stages.

Messi shines throughout Argentina's World Cup campaign

Messi delivered another memorable World Cup campaign, featuring in all seven matches for Argentina and playing 626 minutes.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner finished the tournament with eight goals and four assists, directly contributing to 12 goals as Argentina progressed to the final.

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He also recorded an impressive average IFFHS match rating of 8.33, underlining his consistency and influence throughout the competition.

Lionel Messi's 2026 World Cup statistics

Matches played: 7

Minutes played: 626

Goals: 8

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Assists: 4

Average IFFHS rating: 8.33

Award: IFFHS Best Player

Knockout performances proved decisive

According to the IFFHS, the performance index places significant emphasis on players' contributions during the knockout rounds, where every match carries the pressure of elimination.

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Messi excelled during the latter stages of the tournament, delivering crucial goals, assists and match-winning displays that played a vital role in Argentina's run to the World Cup final.

The federation stated that his overall performance index surpassed every other player at the tournament, making him the clear winner of the award.

Rather than relying on reputation or popularity, the IFFHS said its selection was based entirely on objective data, statistical analysis and performance metrics collected throughout the tournament.

A fitting recognition for another historic campaign

The International Federation of Football History & Statistics has recognised football's greatest performers since its establishment in 1991.

By naming Messi the IFFHS Best Player of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the organisation has acknowledged another extraordinary chapter in the legendary Argentine's career.