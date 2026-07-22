iOS 27: New Siri AI, release date, supported iPhones and all the biggest new features. Image via medium.com

iOS 27: New Siri AI, release date, supported iPhones and all the biggest new features. Image via medium.com

iOS 27: New Siri AI, release date, supported iPhones and all the biggest new features

Apple has officially unveiled iOS 27, introducing what it describes as one of the biggest iPhone software updates in years. The headline feature is Siri AI, a completely redesigned digital assistant powered by Apple Intelligence that promises more natural conversations, deeper personal context and the ability to complete tasks across multiple apps.

Apple has officially unveiled iOS 27, introducing a redesigned AI-powered Siri alongside major upgrades across the iPhone experience.

The update delivers smarter AI tools, faster performance, stronger security and enhanced parental controls across several built-in apps.

iOS 27 is expected to launch in September 2026, with Apple Intelligence features available only on supported newer iPhone models.

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Beyond the AI overhaul, iOS 27 introduces stronger child safety protections, an enhanced Liquid Glass interface, faster performance and dozens of new features across Messages, Safari, Photos, Maps, Health and Home. Apple says iOS 27 will launch this autumn, while Siri AI will begin rolling out in English later this year.

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Here's everything you need to know.

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iOS 27 release date and timeline

Apple unveiled iOS 27 during its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) keynote on June 8, 2026, releasing the first developer beta the same day.

Apple unveiled iOS 27 during its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) keynote on June 8, 2026, releasing the first developer beta the same day.

Subsequent developer betas followed roughly every two weeks, according to a Forbes report by David Phelan, with a second beta landing on June 22 and a third on July 6. The first public beta, which opened the software up to everyday users willing to test pre release software, arrived on July 13, 2026, a separate Forbes report on the rollout confirmed, making it compatible with iPhone 11 and later.

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Although Apple has not announced an exact launch date, the release candidate is expected in early September, with the final public release widely anticipated around September 14, 2026, alongside the expected unveiling of the iPhone 18 series.

Siri AI takes centre stage

Just ask Siri AI. Powered by Apple Intelligence, Siri AI is your conversational AI assistant with entirely new capabilities on iPhone.

The standout feature of iOS 27 is Siri AI, Apple's most ambitious overhaul of the voice assistant since Siri first launched.

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Unlike previous versions, Siri AI is designed to understand natural conversations, remember personal context and perform actions across apps. Users can ask Siri to find an old email, locate a specific photo, retrieve saved notes or edit a recently sent message using simple conversational language.

Apple says Siri AI can also help users brainstorm ideas, draft documents, answer questions using online information and personalise responses based on individual writing styles.

A dedicated Siri app will allow conversations to sync across Apple devices, enabling users to continue discussions started on an iPhone from an iPad. Siri can also operate through the Camera app using Visual Intelligence to identify objects, answer questions and complete actions based on what users see.

Users will also be able to customise Siri's voice by adjusting its pitch, tone, speed and accent.

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Apple says Siri AI will initially launch as a beta later this year in supported languages, beginning with English, and will require an Apple Intelligence-compatible device.

Introducing the Siri app. A dedicated app brings together all your conversations in one place, so you can ask a question on your iPhone and pick up where you left off on your iPad.

Apple Intelligence is now integrated more deeply across iOS 27.

The Photos app introduces Spatial Reframing, allowing users to reposition images after they have been taken, while new editing tools can extend backgrounds and remove larger unwanted objects.

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Image Playground gains more advanced image generation capabilities, including photorealistic styles created from simple text prompts.

In Messages and Mail, contextual Suggestions can recommend actions such as creating calendar events or locating shared photos. A new Call Context feature can automatically retrieve relevant information, such as booking confirmation numbers, while users are on a phone call.

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Safari also receives major improvements, including automatic tab organisation and a new Notify Me feature that alerts users when monitored web pages change, such as when prices fall or products come back into stock.

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Security has also been strengthened, with the Passwords app automatically identifying weak credentials and updating compromised passwords where possible. Users can also create Shortcuts simply by describing what they want in everyday language.

New child safety protections

Set a foundation. In Setup Assistant, parents can choose exactly which system apps their kids can use.

Apple has significantly expanded parental controls in iOS 27.

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Parents can now decide which system apps children can access during device setup and manage permissions more easily through Ask to Buy.

A new Ask to Browse feature requires children to obtain parental approval before visiting unfamiliar websites, while Communication Safety now detects not only nudity but also violent and graphic content shared through Messages and FaceTime.

Help them communicate safely. Communication Safety helps protect children from viewing or sharing nudity in Messages, FaceTime, and more.

Additional controls allow parents to create detailed schedules for app usage, set category-based time limits and manage children's devices through a redesigned parental controls dashboard.

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Also Read: Apple Music expands to 52 new countries in global services push

Faster performance and improved design

Faster performance. Experiences across iOS are faster.

Apple says iOS 27 delivers meaningful performance improvements alongside visual refinements.

The updated Liquid Glass interface offers sharper icons, better readability, improved contrast and adjustable transparency levels.

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According to Apple's internal testing:

App launches are up to 30% faster on the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Photos load up to 70% faster on the iPhone 15.

AirDrop transfers are up to 80% faster on the iPhone 16 Plus.

The update also improves Wi-Fi and mobile network switching, enhances Mail search and introduces deeper system-level optimisations through a redesigned CPU scheduler.

More new iOS 27 features

With improvements at the very core of the system, like an optimized CPU scheduler, and enhancements to apps and experiences you rely on every day, iOS feels better than ever.

Apple has also introduced several additional upgrades across the operating system.

Accessibility features now include richer VoiceOver image descriptions, automatic subtitles for videos with translation support and new Magnifier tools for users with low vision.

iCloud Shared Albums make it easier for Android and Windows users to contribute photos through iCloud.com.

The Health app's Cycle Tracking can now notify users when recorded patterns suggest perimenopause, while Maps introduces Enhanced Flyover, delivering more detailed 3D city views powered by Visual Intelligence.

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The Home app becomes smarter by summarising HomeKit Secure Video activity and allowing natural language searches of recorded footage. Supported cameras can also record in 4K.

Meanwhile, GymKit arrives on iPhone, enabling compatible fitness equipment to connect directly with the device for real-time workout tracking.

Also Read: Apple risks iPhone ban in Germany after court case loss

Which iPhones support iOS 27?

iPhone 17 Pro Max

Apple says iOS 27 will support the following devices: iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 series

iPhone 16 series

iPhone 15 series

iPhone 14 series

iPhone 13 series

iPhone 12 series

iPhone 11 series

iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)