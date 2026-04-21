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Tim Cook to step down as Apple CEO, John Ternus named successor

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 04:29 - 21 April 2026
John Ternus to take over from Tim Cook
Tim Cook will step down as CEO of Apple in 2026, with John Ternus set to take over. The leadership transition marks a major shift for the tech giant after over a decade of growth under Cook.
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Apple has announced that its long-serving chief executive Tim Cook will step down later this year, bringing an end to a 15-year tenure that reshaped the world’s most valuable technology company.

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The company confirmed that Cook will relinquish his role as CEO on September 1, 2026, and transition to become executive chairman of Apple’s board.

He will be succeeded by John Ternus, the firm’s current senior vice president of hardware engineering.

READ ALSO: Apple Officials meet CID Boss to discuss the rise of fake Apple products in Ghana

Tim Cook
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Apple said the leadership change follows a thoughtful, long-term succession planning process, where Cook is expected to remain in charge through the summer to ensure a smooth handover.

As executive chairman, Cook will continue to support the company, particularly in engaging policymakers and guiding strategic decisions.

John Ternus

In a statement, Cook described his time leading Apple as the greatest privilege of his life, reflecting on his years at the helm of the tech giant.

Cook took over as CEO in 2011 following the death of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, and went on to oversee one of the most successful periods in the company’s history.

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Under his leadership, Apple became the world’s first trillion-dollar company in 2018 and has since grown into a business valued at over $4 trillion.

He also expanded Apple’s product ecosystem with launches such as the Apple Watch and AirPods, while significantly growing its services division into a business generating over $100 billion annually.

READ ALSO: Samsung Galaxy S26 vs Apple iPhone 17: Here's what you need to know

Despite these achievements, his tenure was not without challenges, including criticism over product missteps and increasing pressure on Apple to keep pace with rapid developments in artificial intelligence.

Ternus, who will take over as CEO, is a longtime Apple insider with more than two decades at the company.

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He joined Apple’s product design team in 2001 and rose through the ranks to lead hardware engineering, playing a key role in the development of major products including the iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods.

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