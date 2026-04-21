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Wolves relegated after disastrous 2025/26 campaign 

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 04:51 - 21 April 2026
Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C. have been relegated from the Premier League after a poor 2025/26 season, ending their eight-year stay in the top flight following a run of disappointing results.
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Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C. have been relegated from the Premier League, bringing an end to their eight-year stay in the top flight after a disastrous 2025/26 campaign.

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The club’s relegation was mathematically confirmed following a combination of results, including their 3-0 defeat to Leeds United and a goalless draw between West Ham United and Crystal Palace.

READ ALSO: Viral ‘dad tax’ moment gets wholesome as Wolves make it right for young fan

That outcome left Wolves unable to close a 16-point gap to safety with just five matches remaining.Wolves’ campaign was marked by one of the worst starts in Premier League history.

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The team failed to win any of their opening 19 matches, setting the tone for a season they never recovered from.By the time results began to improve slightly in the second half of the season, the damage had already been done.

READ ALSO: Bundesliga trophy dismantled and expanded, here’s why

Wolves managed only 17 points from 33 games, leaving them rooted to the bottom of the table. Even managerial changes failed to spark a turnaround.

After a poor start under Vítor Pereira, the club turned to Rob Edwards, who secured limited improvement but could not steer the team out of danger.

After winning promotion in 2018 under Nuno Espírito Santo, Wolves quickly established themselves as a competitive side, finishing seventh in consecutive seasons and reaching the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals.

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However, in the years that followed, a combination of inconsistent performances, managerial turnover and squad changes saw the club slide down the table.

READ ALSO: 5 strikers that could lead Ghana's attack at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

West Ham’s 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace ultimately confirmed the drop, ensuring Wolves could no longer mathematically escape the relegation zone.

Wolves will now return to the EFL Championship for the first time since the 2017/18 season, when they earned promotion to the Premier League.

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