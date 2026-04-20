5 strikers that could lead Ghana's attack at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Black Stars of Ghana will be storming the 2026 FIFA World Cup for the fifth time in the country's history, having made their first appearance back in 2006.

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Ghana recorded its best performance at the 2010 World Cup, hosted on African soil in South Africa, reaching the quarter-finals before bowing out.

That feat, however, could not be replicated at Brazil 2014. The four-time African champions then failed to qualify for Russia 2018 before Otto Addo guided them back to the global stage at Qatar 2022 after a famous playoff victory over Nigeria.

Now under Addo's stewardship for a second spell, Ghana has qualified for the 2026 Mundial set to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, which promises to be one of the most spectacular editions of the tournament yet, with the field expanded to 48 teams.

However, the Black Stars will head into the competition under new management, with Carlos Queiroz having taken the reins from Addo, and will be hoping to rewrite the country's World Cup story.

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Here are five players who could lead the line for Ghana at the 2026 World Cup.

1. Jordan Ayew

Jordan Ayew

Since Asamoah Gyan hung up his boots for the Black Stars, Ghana have struggled to find a truly dangerous, reliable striker to fill that void. Jordan Ayew has been the most consistent option during that period, holding down the captain's armband and leading the attack through some difficult years. While he hasn't enjoyed the best of seasons at club level, managing six goals and three assists in 40 appearances, he remains an integral part of the setup and is expected to spearhead Ghana's charge at the mundial.

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2. Prince Kwabena Adu

Prince Kwabena Adu

Young, energetic, and technically gifted, Prince Kwabena Adu earned his opportunity under Otto Addo and showed he belongs at this level. He may not yet be the finished article, but his movement, hunger, and eye for goal make him a genuine option up front. He has scored six goals in 24 matches this season and, with continued development, could become one of Ghana's most potent attacking threats.

3. Brandon Thomas-Asante

Brandon Thomas-Asante

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One of the most in-form Ghanaian strikers in Europe right now, Brandon Thomas-Asante has been a key figure for Coventry City, helping the club challenge at the top end of the Championship. The 27-year-old has registered an impressive 12 goals and four assists in 29 appearances this season. Since making his Black Stars debut in June 2024 during a World Cup qualifier, he has earned seven caps and already marked his international account with a goal against Nigeria. His consistency in front of goal makes him a strong contender to start at the Mundial.

4. Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer

Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer

Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer has been part of the Black Stars setup for some time now, though he is yet to nail down a regular starting role. At club level, the winger-turned-forward has scored six goals in 33 appearances for Hamburger SV in the Bundesliga across all competitions. If he can hit form heading into the tournament, he could be a useful weapon in Ghana's attacking arsenal.

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5. Jerry Afriyie

Jerry Afriyie