8 Key things you need to Know about Carlos Queiroz, Black Stars coach for 2026 World Cup

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association, working with all key stakeholders, has appointed Carlos Queiroz as head coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars.

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The former Real Madrid, Manchester United, Portugal, and Iran coach will lead Ghana’s campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

He replaces sacked Otto Addo. Beyond this appointment, these are 8 key things to know about the new Black Stars coach.

1. Born on African soil

Carlos Queiroz was born on 1 March 1953 in Nampula, Mozambique, when the country was still under Portuguese colonial rule. While he carries Portuguese nationality, his birthplace makes him something rare among top coaches – a man with real African roots.

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For Ghana, a nation proud of its continental identity, this is no small detail. Queiroz is not arriving as an outsider. He comes with a lived connection to African soil, and that matters when it comes to earning the trust of players and fans alike.

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2. The man who built Portugal's Golden Generation

Portugal v Mozambique Friendly International-2010 FIFA World Cup (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Long before the world knew Luís Figo and Rui Costa, Queiroz was the coach shaping them. He guided Portugal's Under-20 side to back-to-back FIFA World Youth Championship titles in 1989 and 1991.

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The players he developed went on to carry Portugal to a World Cup final in 2002 and a European Championship final in 2004. Queiroz did not just win youth tournaments; he built a football philosophy that a generation carried into their careers. Ghana has talented young players still finding their identity. If anyone knows how to shape raw talent into a winning mentality, it is this man.

3. A World Cup record almost no coach alive can match

Carlos Queiroz

Queiroz has taken four different national teams to the FIFA World Cup: South Africa in 2002, Portugal in 2010, and Iran in 2014, 2018, and 2022. Five tournament appearances across four entirely different football cultures.

Each campaign required him to understand a new squad, adapt to new resources, and deliver under pressure. The World Cup is not a stage where average coaches survive. Queiroz has not just survived it — he has become one of the most familiar names in its history.

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4. He made Iran unbeatable

READ ALSO: GFA fires Winfried Schafer amid Black Stars overhaul

What Queiroz did with Iran remains one of football's most underappreciated coaching achievements. He spent nearly eight years, from 2011 to 2019, turning a team largely unknown globally into one of Asia's most organised sides.

He qualified Iran for two consecutive World Cups for the first time in their history. At the 2014 tournament, Iran held Argentina to a near-draw. He achieved all of this with limited resources and players unknown outside their domestic leagues. Ghana's Black Stars will find a coach who knows exactly how to get maximum results from the tools available.

5. Sir Alex Ferguson trusted him above all others

Carlos Queiroz, during the Manchester United training session held at the Carrington Training Complex on November 26, 2007 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Few managers in history earned the complete professional trust of Sir Alex Ferguson. Queiroz was one of them. He served two stints as an assistant at Manchester United from 2002 to 2003 and again from 2004 to 2008. During that second spell, United won three Premier League titles and the 2008 UEFA Champions League.

Ferguson repeatedly credited Queiroz's tactical preparation as central to that success. The fact that Ferguson brought him back after his Real Madrid spell says everything. Queiroz absorbed some of the finest tactical thinking of the modern era and has been applying it ever since.

6. He understands African football pressure

In 2021, Queiroz guided Egypt all the way to the Africa Cup of Nations final. Egypt's fans are among the most demanding on the continent, and navigating an AFCON knockout campaign requires tactical intelligence and nerves of steel.

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Queiroz delivered both, falling only to Senegal on penalties in the final. He arrives in Ghana not learning what African football pressure feels like; he has already lived through it at the highest level.

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7. A career across five continents and more than ten countries

Queiroz has coached in South Africa, Portugal, the United States, Japan, the UAE, Qatar, Colombia, Egypt, and Iran. Each posting required him to adapt, cross language barriers, and earn respect from players with entirely different backgrounds.

This is not a coach who only knows one way of doing things. Queiroz is multilingual, cross-cultural, and endlessly adaptable – qualities that are invaluable when managing an international dressing room.

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8. He once managed the most glamorous club on the planet

Carlos Quieroz gives out instructions during a training session on July 28, 2003 at the Hongta Sports Centre in Kunming, China. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

In 2003, Queiroz left Old Trafford to take charge of Real Madrid – one of the most pressurised jobs in world football. He won the Spanish Super Cup that season, but La Liga proved brutal. Managing a dressing room of global superstars and the political complexity of the Bernabéu ultimately led to his dismissal.