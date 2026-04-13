4 shocking armed robbery attacks on Ghana Premier League clubs in recent years

AshantiGold SC bus attacked at Assin Endwa while travelling back to Obuasi from Accra. Photo via AshantiGold SC

AshantiGold SC bus attacked at Assin Endwa while travelling back to Obuasi from Accra. Photo via AshantiGold SC

The Ghana Premier League has in recent years been plagued by a disturbing rise in armed robbery attacks targeting football clubs during travel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What should be a celebration of the beautiful game has increasingly been overshadowed by growing concerns over safety, hooliganism, and logistical challenges affecting teams across the country.

The tragic attack on Berekum Chelsea has reignited national concern, exposing a troubling pattern of insecurity on Ghana’s highways.

The incident, which claimed the life of promising young footballer Dominic Frimpong, has sent shockwaves through the football community and raised urgent questions about player safety.

MUST READ:

Advertisement

Advertisement

As domestic football continues to grow in competitiveness and visibility, the safety of players, coaches, and officials must become a top priority.

Here are four major armed robbery incidents involving Ghana Premier League clubs:

1. Legon Cities FC Attack (November 2, 2023)

Legon Cities Football Club plans to formally report to the police. Source: Facebook/@Legon Cities FC Source: Getty Images Read more: https://yen.com.gh/ghana/245132-legon-cities-football-club-attacked-by-robbers-bibiani-kumasi-highway/

Legon Cities FC players and officials endured a terrifying ordeal when their team bus was ambushed on the Bibiani–Kumasi highway while returning to Accra.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Armed robbers reportedly forced players to lie face down at gunpoint before making away with valuables, including phones, laptops, and cash.

Although no lives were lost, the incident left deep psychological scars and raised concerns about security lapses, especially as it occurred near a police checkpoint.

2. AshantiGold SC Attack (March 2022)

AshantiGold Sc bus attacked at Assin Endwa while travelling back to Obuasi from Accra

In March 2022, AshantiGold SC were also targeted by armed robbers at Assin Endwa while travelling back to Obuasi from Accra.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The attackers opened fire on the team bus, damaging the windscreen. Fortunately, no injuries were recorded, but the attack highlighted the persistent risks clubs face on long-distance journeys.

3. Asokwa Deportivo Attack (April 14, 2019)

Asokwa Deportivo players attacked near Jacobu while travelling to Prestea for a Division One League fixture

Players and officials of Asokwa Deportivo FC were attacked near Jacobu while travelling to Prestea for a Division One League fixture.

Although the team escaped without physical harm, the robbery reinforced concerns about the vulnerability of lower-division clubs, who often travel with limited security protection.

4. Berekum Chelsea Attack (April 12, 2026)

Dominic Frimpong passes away in an attack on Berekum Chelsea team

The most tragic incident occurred on April 12, 2026, when Berekum Chelsea was ambushed along the Bibiani–Goaso road.

Armed robbers opened fire on the team bus, causing panic as players fled for safety.

Dominic Frimpong was fatally shot and later pronounced dead at the Bibiani Government Hospital.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The attack happened along the same corridor as the 2023 Legon Cities incident, intensifying fears about security in the area.

The Bigger Picture

What must be done is clear: player safety has to become a top priority.

The Ghana Football Association must strictly enforce rules against night travel, while clubs should be required to coordinate with the Ghana Police Service for armed escorts on high-risk routes.

There is also a need for better match scheduling to reduce long-distance travel and improved security intelligence on known danger zones.

Advertisement

Advertisement