GPL Week 29 Round-Up: Medeama thrash Kotoko as Hearts of Oak and Berekum Chelsea fall – Full results

Ghana Premier League Matchday 29 delivered a weekend of intense action, surprises, and decisive results across the country. Medeama SC produced the standout performance with a commanding victory over Asante Kotoko to climb to the top of the table, while Hearts of Oak suffered a late setback against Vision FC.

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Berekum Chelsea also fell short in Samreboi, as FC Samartex secured a narrow home win. Here is a full round-up of all the Matchday 29 fixtures and results.

Medeama SC dismantled Asante Kotoko

Full time. pic.twitter.com/8H1A48sWvX — Asante Kotoko SC - 2X CAF CL Winners🥇 (@AsanteKotoko_SC) April 12, 2026

Medeama SC produced a commanding display to dismantle Asante Kotoko 4-0 in their Ghana Premier League Matchday 29 clash at the TNA Stadium, moving to the top of the table in emphatic fashion.

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The hosts asserted their dominance early, taking the lead in the 14th minute through an unfortunate own goal by Henry Kwame Ansu after sustained early pressure. Medeama maintained control of possession and dictated the tempo, leaving Kotoko struggling to settle into the game.

Their advantage was doubled when Kelvin Obeng rose highest to head home from a well-crafted move. The Tarkwa-based side continued to press relentlessly, and Salim Adams added a third before halftime with a composed finish from close range.

Kotoko attempted to mount a response, but goalkeeper Felix Kyei made a crucial save to deny Dogo and preserve Medeama’s comfortable lead. Any hopes of a comeback were extinguished when Adams grabbed his second of the match, sealing a comprehensive victory.

Medeama’s superiority was reflected in the statistics, registering 10 shots with nine on target and enjoying 60 per cent possession, while Kotoko managed just four attempts. The win lifts Medeama to 53 points, two clear of Bibiani Gold Stars, while Kotoko’s title hopes suffer a major setback as they fall 10 points behind.

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Visoion FC defeat Hearts of Oak

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We restart and the game ends



VISION 1️⃣-0️⃣ AHOSC — Phooobia! - #WeNeverSayDie 🏅🏆 (@HeartsOfOakGH) April 11, 2026

At the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex, Vision FC secured a dramatic 1-0 victory over Hearts of Oak. The match remained tightly contested with limited clear-cut chances, although Vision appeared the more threatening side in attack.

With the game seemingly headed for a draw, Benjamin Kwarteng struck deep into stoppage time (90+5) to hand the hosts a crucial win. The result extends Vision’s unbeaten home run to five matches and strengthens their mid-table standing. For Hearts of Oak, the defeat deals a blow to their title ambitions, leaving them five points off the top.

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Samartex beat Berekum Chelsea

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Meanwhile, FC Samartex 1996 returned to winning ways with a narrow 1-0 victory over Berekum Chelsea in Samreboi. Alhassan Mohammed scored the decisive goal in the eighth minute, finishing off a well-worked move to give the Timber Giants an early advantage.

Samartex controlled much of the first half and effectively limited Chelsea’s attacking threat. Although the visitors showed greater urgency after the break, they were unable to break down a disciplined Samartex defence. The result boosts Samartex’s push for a top-four finish, while Chelsea remain dangerously close to the relegation zone.

Tragically, Berekum Chelsea were later involved in a violent incident on their return journey, during which their team bus was attacked. Forward Dominic Frimpong was fatally shot in the attack, casting a sombre shadow over the matchday’s events.

Full Time Results

Aduana Stars 2-1 Bibiani Gold Stars

Vision FC 1-0 Hearts of Oak

Dreams FC 5-1 Eleven Wonders

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Karela United 2-2 Hearts of Lions

Medeama SC 4-0 Asante Kotoko

Nations FC 2-0 Holy Stars

Samartex 1-0 Berekum Chelsea