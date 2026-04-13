GFA fires Winfried Schafer amid Black Stars overhaul

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has parted ways with Black Stars technical advisor Winfried Schafer as part of an ongoing restructuring of the senior national team’s backroom staff, according to Joy Sports.

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Schäfer was appointed in late 2024 to support then-head coach Otto Addo and his technical team following Ghana’s failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

However, reports indicate that the German tactician’s departure follows the recent dismissal of Addo.

Sources suggest that several members of the technical team could also be relieved of their duties, as the incoming head coach is expected to be given the autonomy to assemble his own support staff.

Among the names reportedly under consideration to replace Addo are Slaven Bilić, former West Ham United manager; Carlos Queiroz, who previously managed Egypt; and Fernando Santos, former head coach of Portugal.

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While the GFA is yet to officially announce a new appointment, Sports Minister Kofi Adams indicated in a recent interview that a new Black Stars coach is expected to be named next week.

The incoming coach will face an immediate challenge, with less than 60 days to prepare the team for the FIFA World Cup to be hosted in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.