Mental Health expert calls for greater focus on wellbeing at Pulse All-Star Games

Mental Health Society of Ghana representative Charlotte Ashieboye delivered a powerful message on wellbeing, resilience, and self-care at the Pulse All-Star Games, urging young people to prioritise mental health and healthy coping strategies.

The Mental Health Society of Ghana has urged young people and the wider public to prioritise mental wellbeing, resilience, self-care, and healthy coping strategies, stressing that good mental health is essential for a balanced and productive life.

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The message was delivered during the Pulse All-Star Games, where wellness and community engagement formed a key part of the event’s focus on promoting both physical activity and mental wellbeing.

Speaking at the event, which was held at Wembley Plus in East Legon and dubbed “More Good Days Together,” Charlotte Ashieboye, a representative of the Mental Health Society of Ghana, highlighted the importance of mental health awareness in today’s fast-paced and high-pressure environment.

She noted that many individuals, particularly young people and content creators, are often exposed to emotional pressure, uncertainty, and stress, which can significantly affect both mental and physical health if not properly managed.

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According to her, mental wellbeing influences how people think, feel, behave, and relate to others. While stress, sadness, and challenges are part of life, maintaining mental health involves the ability to cope effectively, maintain emotional balance, and recover from setbacks.

She explained that positive mental wellbeing is reflected in confidence, healthy relationships, productivity, hopefulness, and effective stress management, while poor mental wellbeing may show through anxiety, persistent sadness, low motivation, withdrawal from social interaction, difficulty concentrating, and changes in sleep or appetite.

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Resilience was also highlighted as a key factor in mental health, described as the ability to adapt and recover from difficult situations.

She encouraged individuals to build resilience through positive thinking, supportive relationships, realistic goal-setting, and maintaining both physical and emotional wellness.

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On self-care, she emphasised that it is not selfish but necessary for preventing burnout and maintaining balance. She encouraged simple but consistent habits such as proper sleep, healthy eating, exercise, emotional expression, rest, and limiting harmful digital exposure.

Healthy coping strategies such as deep breathing, journaling, physical activity, and seeking support from trusted individuals were also recommended, while unhealthy behaviours like isolation, substance abuse, and emotional suppression were discouraged.

She further addressed the stigma surrounding mental health, noting that many people hesitate to seek help due to fear of judgment.

She called for safe, supportive environments where individuals can speak openly about their mental health without discrimination.

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The advocate also encouraged daily habits such as gratitude, setting boundaries, avoiding unhealthy comparisons, celebrating small wins, and seeking help early when overwhelmed.

Key mental health organisations in Ghana were also highlighted, including the Mental Health Society of Ghana, BasicNeeds Ghana, Care and Action for Mental Health in Africa, the Mental Health Authority, and MindFreedom Ghana, which continue to provide support, advocacy, education, and psychosocial services.