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Petrol, LPG prices rise, diesel drops as NPA announces ex-pump price floors for first half of June

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 12:41 - 29 May 2026
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File photo of fuel prices
File photo of fuel prices
The National Petroleum Authority has announced new ex-pump price floors for the first pricing window of June 2026, with petrol and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) recording price increases while diesel sees a marginal reduction.
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  • The NPA has increased petrol and LPG ex-pump price floors for the first half of June 2026.

  • Petrol will sell at a minimum of GH¢15.20 per litre, while LPG rises to GH¢13.48 per kilogram.

  • Diesel prices have dropped slightly to GH¢15.49 per litre under the new pricing window.

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According to a statement issued by the NPA on May 28, 2026, the ex-pump price floor for petrol has been set at GH¢15.20 per litre for the period between June 1 and June 15, 2026.

This represents an increase of GH¢0.60 from the GH¢14.60 per litre recorded during the second pricing window of May.

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LPG prices have also gone up. The new price floor has been fixed at GH¢13.48 per kilogram, up from GH¢13.16 in the previous pricing window, reflecting an increase of GH¢0.32.

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National Petroleum Authority (NPA)
National Petroleum Authority (NPA)

Diesel, however, recorded a slight drop in price. The fuel’s ex-pump price floor has been reduced to GH¢15.49 per litre from the previous GH¢15.81 per litre.

The NPA also announced that Marine Gas Oil (MGO) Local will sell at a floor price of GH¢15.67 per litre, while kerosene has been pegged at GH¢14.81 per litre for the same pricing period.

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The authority explained that the approved price floors were issued in line with the Petroleum Products Pricing Guidelines (PPPG), which regulate fuel pricing across the country.

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The National Petroleum Authority has announced new ex-pump fuel price floors for June 2026.
The National Petroleum Authority has announced new ex-pump fuel price floors for June 2026.

“The published ex-pump price floors exclude premiums charged by International Oil Trading Companies, operating margins of Bulk Industrial and Distribution Energy Companies (BIDECs), as well as marketers’ and dealers’ margins,” the statement noted.

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This means final retail prices at various filling stations may differ depending on the operational costs and pricing strategies of individual Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and LPG Marketing Companies (LPGMCs).

The NPA has therefore directed all OMCs and LPGMCs to comply with the approved ex-pump price floors for the first half of June.

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The latest adjustments are expected to impact transportation costs and household spending, particularly as consumers continue to monitor fuel price fluctuations linked to movements in global crude oil prices and exchange rate pressures.

According to a statement issued by the NPA on May 28, 2026, the ex-pump price floor for petrol has been set at GH¢15.20 per litre for the period between June 1 and June 15, 2026.
According to a statement issued by the NPA on May 28, 2026, the ex-pump price floor for petrol has been set at GH¢15.20 per litre for the period between June 1 and June 15, 2026.
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