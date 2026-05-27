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Tema Oil Refinery receives 1 million barrels of Bonga Crude to boost refining operations

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 16:45 - 27 May 2026
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Tema Oil Refinery
Tema Oil Refinery receives 1 million barrels of Bonga Crude Oil to boost refining operations, strengthen Ghana’s energy security and reduce fuel import dependence
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  • TOR has received 1 million barrels of Bonga Crude Oil to support refinery operations.

  • The crude is expected to produce key petroleum products for local and regional markets.

  • TOR says the shipment will boost energy security and reduce fuel imports.

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The Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) has received approximately 1,000,000 barrels of Bonga Crude Oil as part of efforts to revive refining activities and strengthen petroleum supply in Ghana.

The crude oil shipment arrived aboard the MT Cap Felix on Wednesday, May 27, under TOR’s ongoing refinery revitalisation and crude processing programme.

According to the refinery’s management, the cargo was purchased from Shell and supplied through TOR’s tolling partner, Fujeirah/Triangle Commodities Trading (TCT), in an arrangement designed to support the refinery’s operational recovery and maintain a steady supply of petroleum products to the local market.

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TOR described the arrival of the Bonga Crude as a major step in its renewed efforts to restore stable refining operations, improve Ghana’s energy security and reduce dependence on imported refined petroleum products.

Management noted that Bonga Crude, known for its low sulphur content and strong refining yields, is expected to produce significant quantities of premium petroleum products including LPG, gasoline, diesel, kerosene, aviation turbine kerosene (ATK), and fuel oil for both domestic consumption and regional markets.

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The refinery also expressed appreciation to the government, regulatory institutions, financial partners and stakeholders for their continued support toward the resurgence of operations at the facility.

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TOR reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, operational excellence and environmental responsibility, while positioning the refinery for long-term transformation into a competitive and commercially sustainable energy hub for Ghana and the West African sub-region.

The refinery assured that they will continue to engage stakeholders and the public as operations progress.

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