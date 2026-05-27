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2026 Eid al-Adha: President Mahama cautions Ghanaian youth against drug addiction

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 13:16 - 27 May 2026
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A photo of President John Mahama at the 2026 Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at the Independence Square in Accra
President John Dramani Mahama has urged Ghanaian youth to stay away from drug addiction, stressing that the safety and wellbeing of young people remain essential to nation-building.
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  • John Dramani Mahama has urged Ghanaian youth to avoid drug addiction and focus on education, hard work, entrepreneurship, and discipline.

  • Delivering his 2026 Eid al-Adha message, the President also called for peace, religious tolerance, and national unity.

  • He praised Sheikh Dr Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu for his longstanding role in promoting peace and harmony in Ghana.

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Delivering his 2026 Eid al-Adha message at the Independence Square in Accra on Wednesday, May 27, President Mahama also called on Ghanaians to protect the country’s longstanding peace, unity, and religious harmony.

“As Muslims, we are guided by the teachings and examples of the Holy Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him, whose life embodied mercy, humility, honesty, kindness, and justice,” he stated.

ALSO READ: Pope Leo XIV apologises for Holy See’s role in slavery as Ghana welcomes move

The President further praised the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu for his role in promoting peace and tolerance in Ghana.

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President John Mahama and National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu
President John Mahama and National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu

President Mahama used the occasion to caution young people against substance abuse and urged them to focus on education, entrepreneurship, and personal development.

ALSO READ: Ghana, Nigeria ranked among World Bank’s top 10 borrowers in $230bn IDA loan portfolio

“I especially encourage our young people to remain disciplined, law-abiding, respectful, and responsible citizens. I urge you also to avoid drug addiction. Our nation needs young people who are focused on education, skills, hard work, entrepreneurship, and service to humanity,” he added.

The President further highlighted Ghana’s reputation for peaceful coexistence among people of different faiths and ethnic backgrounds.

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Thousands of Muslims observe Eid al-Adha 2025 at Independence Square. Credit: Myjoyonline.com
Thousands of Muslims observe Eid al-Adha 2025 at Independence Square. Credit: Myjoyonline.com

“Christians and Muslims have lived together harmoniously for generations, sharing communities, schools, businesses, and even family ties,” he noted.

ALSO READ: Top 10 African countries with the hardest-working citizens: 2026 rankings

He therefore called on all Ghanaians, regardless of religion or ethnicity, to continue promoting peace, tolerance, understanding, and mutual respect while rejecting extremism, political intolerance, tribal divisions, and all acts that threaten national unity.

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