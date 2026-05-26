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Ghana, Nigeria ranked among World Bank’s top 10 borrowers in $230bn IDA loan portfolio

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 15:33 - 26 May 2026
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Ghana's President John Mahama and Nigeria's President Bola Ahmed Tinubu
International Development Association, the concessional lending arm of the World Bank Group, has revealed that its global loan portfolio has grown to approximately $230.8 billion, with Ghana and Nigeria ranking among its top 10 borrowing countries.
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  • The World Bank’s concessional lending arm, the International Development Association (IDA), says its global loan portfolio has reached about $230.8 billion as of March 2026.

  • Ghana and Nigeria are among the top 10 borrowing countries in the portfolio, reflecting growing financing needs in Africa.

  • IDA said the top 10 borrowers account for nearly 60% of its total exposure, with most funding directed towards infrastructure, economic recovery, and development programmes.

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According to IDA’s condensed financial statements for the period ending March 31, 2026, the institution continues to play a major role in financing low-income and developing economies through loans, grants, and guarantees aimed at reducing poverty and supporting economic development.

The report highlights growing demand for development financing across emerging economies, particularly in Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia, where countries continue to grapple with infrastructure deficits, debt pressures, climate vulnerability, and rising social spending needs.

ALSO READ: Ghana owes IMF over $3.6 billion, ranks as Africa’s 4th most indebted country, behind Egypt and 2 others

IDA’s financing model is largely based on sovereign lending, meaning most loans are either issued directly to governments or backed by sovereign guarantees.

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Countries facing higher risks of debt distress often receive a larger portion of support through grants rather than traditional loans.

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The institution also noted that it applies a strict internal risk assessment framework when evaluating borrowers. Factors considered include:

  • Political stability

  • Fiscal and debt sustainability

  • Economic growth prospects

  • External liquidity conditions

  • Monetary and exchange rate policies

  • Environmental, social, and governance risks

ALSO READ: Ghana officially exits IMF bailout programme after 3 years as reserves hit record US$14.5Bn

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Despite lending heavily to higher-risk economies, IDA reported relatively strong repayment performance across its portfolio. As of March 2026, only 0.4% of total loans were classified as nonaccrual, meaning most borrowers continue to meet repayment obligations on schedule.

World Bank’s concessional lending arm, the International Development Association (IDA)
World Bank’s concessional lending arm, the International Development Association (IDA)

The organisation further disclosed that its Deployable Strategic Capital (DSC) ratio stood at 32.3% as of March 31, 2026, indicating strong capital buffers to support continued lending operations.

ALSO READ: Africa’s 5 fastest-growing economies ranked by IMF’s April 2026 report

One of the key findings in the report is the concentration of lending exposure among a small group of countries. The top 10 borrowers account for nearly 60% of IDA’s total exposure globally.

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Nigeria’s inclusion reflects the country’s large financing needs across infrastructure, energy, and public services, while Ghana’s ranking comes amid ongoing macroeconomic challenges and increased reliance on concessional financing to support economic recovery and development programmes.

ALSO READ: Ghana, Afreximbank settle $750m loan dispute

Ghana becomes 8th largest economy in Africa
Ghana becomes 8th largest economy in Africa

The report underscores the growing importance of development finance institutions in supporting African economies facing fiscal pressures and development gaps.

World Bank’s top 10 borrowers

Rank

Country

Exposure (USD Billions)

1

Bangladesh

22.7

2

Pakistan

19.2

3

Nigeria

18.5

4

Ethiopia

14.4

5

Tanzania

14.3

6

Kenya

13.2

7

India

12.4

8

Viet Nam

10.8

9

Ghana

7.4

10

Ukraine

6.7

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