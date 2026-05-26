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Hearts of Oak part ways with head coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 15:17 - 26 May 2026
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  • Hearts of Oak have officially parted ways with head coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani.

  • The decision followed a technical review by the club’s board after the 2025/26 season.

  • Dramani guided the Phobians to a third-place finish in the Ghana Premier League.

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Accra Hearts of Oak have officially parted ways with head coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani following the conclusion of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season.

In a statement released on Tuesday, May 26, the Phobians confirmed that the decision was reached after a comprehensive technical review conducted by the club’s board.

“Hearts of Oak SC wishes to announce that, following a comprehensive technical review of the 2025/26 football season, the Board has decided to part ways with the Technical Team led by Coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani,” the statement said.

MUST READ: GPL: Medeama crowned champions, Atta Kumi scores 6, Hearts of Oak finish third as Kotoko end eighth

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The club expressed gratitude to Dramani and his technical staff for their professionalism, dedication, and service during their time with the team.

Under Dramani’s leadership, Hearts of Oak finished third in the just-ended Ghana Premier League season, narrowly missing out on the league title and qualification for continental competitions.

READ ALSO: Auditor-General exposes GH₵580 million irregularities at the 13th African Games - Full breakdown

The former Asante Kotoko coach was appointed on a two-year contract in June 2025 as part of Hearts of Oak’s rebuilding project.

Although the team showed significant improvement throughout the campaign, the club’s management has decided to pursue a new technical direction ahead of next season.

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The statement further noted that the players and technical team are currently on break while the board finalizes plans for the club’s future structure.

READ MORE: Auditor-General orders GH₵579m recovery from Mustapha Ussif, 2 others over 13th African Games scandal

“The Board will, in due course, communicate the technical direction of the club as we continue to align our football philosophy with the long-term ambitions and identity of Accra Hearts of Oak SC,” the statement added.

Dramani guided the Phobians to a third-place finish in the Ghana Premier League during his spell with the club.

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