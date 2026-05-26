Advertisement

Top 10 African countries with the hardest-working citizens: 2026 rankings

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 13:04 - 26 May 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Top 10 African countries with the hardest-working citizens: 2026 rankings
Across the African continent, millions of people rise before dawn, endure demanding workdays, and often return home long after sunset. Hard work is not simply a cultural value in many African societies.
Advertisement

  • New 2026 rankings by the International Labour Organization and World Population Review show several African countries among the world’s hardest-working nations.

  • Lesotho tops the continent with workers averaging nearly 50 hours per week, followed by São Tomé and Príncipe and Republic of the Congo.

  • The report highlights that longer working hours in many African countries are often driven by economic pressure, low wages, and large informal labour sectors rather than higher prosperity.

Advertisement

For millions, it is a necessity shaped by economic pressures, limited social safety nets, and the realities of large informal labour markets. But which countries on the continent record the longest working hours?

According to data from the International Labour Organization (ILO), compiled by World Population Review in its 2026 Hardest Working Countries rankings, African nations feature prominently among the world’s most hardworking populations.

ALSO READ: 7 foods that can help fight acid reflux and heartburn naturally

The rankings measure the average weekly hours worked per employed person, including full-time workers, part-time employees, and the self-employed, offering a broad picture of labour patterns across each economy.

Advertisement

The global average currently stands at 38.67 hours per week. However, several African countries significantly exceed that figure, highlighting not only strong work ethic but also the economic realities that force many citizens to work longer hours simply to maintain basic living standards.

Top 10 African countries with the hardest-working citizens: 2026 rankings
Top 10 African countries with the hardest-working citizens: 2026 rankings

Leading the continent is Lesotho, where workers average nearly 50 hours per week, close to 11 hours above the global average.

ALSO READ: Top 10 countries in Africa with the cheapest internet data prices

Despite widespread poverty and high unemployment, many Basotho workers continue to spend long hours in agriculture, textile manufacturing, and informal work to support their livelihoods.

Advertisement

Men in Lesotho average 51.39 hours weekly, while women work an average of 48.08 hours, reflecting the intense labour demands placed on households across the country.

Second on the list is São Tomé and Príncipe, where workers average 49 hours per week. Notably, women in the island nation work longer hours than men, averaging 50.12 hours compared to 47.89 hours for men.

ALSO READ: Top 10 countries with the lowest quality of life in 2026

Agriculture, fishing, and cocoa production remain central to the economy, with women playing a particularly significant role in sustaining local industries.

In third place is Republic of the Congo, where workers average 48.86 hours weekly. Despite the country’s oil wealth, many citizens still depend on agriculture, trading, and informal work, contributing to extended working hours across the workforce.

Advertisement

A major theme running through the rankings is economic pressure. The report notes that longer working hours do not necessarily translate into higher incomes or improved living conditions.

ALSO READ: 10 cities with the most traffic congestion in the world

Casual Construction Workers

Many of the countries with the longest workweeks remain developing economies where low wages and limited labour protections push workers to spend more time earning a living.

By contrast, several wealthy nations, including Norway, Germany, and Netherlands, rank among countries with the shortest working hours due to stronger labour protections, higher productivity, and better wages.

ALSO READ: 10 best countries to do business and invest in Africa

The findings serve as both recognition of Africa’s hardworking populations and a reminder of the urgent need for fair wages, formal employment opportunities, and stronger labour systems capable of transforming long hours into sustainable prosperity.

Below is the full ranking of Africa’s top 10 hardest-working countries based on average weekly hours worked, according to ILO modelled estimates published by World Population Review.

ALSO READ: Ghana ranks 7th as South Africa and Egypt dominate Africa's electricity generation – See top 10 list

10 African countries with the hardest-working citizens

Advertisement

Rank

Country

Avg Weekly Hours

Men

Women

1

Lesotho

49.98

51.39

48.08

2

Sao Tome and Principe

49.00

47.89

50.12

3

Republic of the Congo

48.86

49.37

48.30

4

Burkina Faso

48.19

50.88

45.06

5

Liberia

48.12

49.59

46.51

6

Cape Verde

46.20

47.93

44.00

7

Senegal

45.64

48.83

40.10

8

Equatorial Guinea

44.82

46.81

41.78

9

Zimbabwe

44.43

47.28

41.52

10

Morocco

44.20

46.88

34.66

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Auditor-General orders GH₵579m recovery from Mustapha Ussif, 2 others over 13th African Games scandal
Sports
26.05.2026
Auditor-General orders GH₵579m recovery from Mustapha Ussif, 2 others over 13th African Games scandal
Top 10 African countries with the hardest-working citizens: 2026 rankings
News
26.05.2026
Top 10 African countries with the hardest-working citizens: 2026 rankings
Mohamed Kudus ruled out of World Cup due to quad injury setback
Sports
26.05.2026
Mohamed Kudus ruled out of World Cup due to quad injury setback
“I used to lie at the port' - Ghanaian millionaire, Daniel Ofori reflects on early business life
News
26.05.2026
“I used to lie at the port' - Ghanaian millionaire, Daniel Ofori reflects on early business life
7 essential hygiene tips every man should follow to make a great impression
Lifestyle
26.05.2026
7 essential hygiene tips every man should follow to make a great impression
Wode Maya meets Ghanaian-Surinamese couple who got married after meeting under his comment section
Entertainment
26.05.2026
Wode Maya meets Ghanaian-Surinamese couple who got married after meeting under his comment section