Top 10 African countries with the hardest-working citizens: 2026 rankings
New 2026 rankings by the International Labour Organization and World Population Review show several African countries among the world’s hardest-working nations.
Lesotho tops the continent with workers averaging nearly 50 hours per week, followed by São Tomé and Príncipe and Republic of the Congo.
The report highlights that longer working hours in many African countries are often driven by economic pressure, low wages, and large informal labour sectors rather than higher prosperity.
For millions, it is a necessity shaped by economic pressures, limited social safety nets, and the realities of large informal labour markets. But which countries on the continent record the longest working hours?
According to data from the International Labour Organization (ILO), compiled by World Population Review in its 2026 Hardest Working Countries rankings, African nations feature prominently among the world’s most hardworking populations.
The rankings measure the average weekly hours worked per employed person, including full-time workers, part-time employees, and the self-employed, offering a broad picture of labour patterns across each economy.
The global average currently stands at 38.67 hours per week. However, several African countries significantly exceed that figure, highlighting not only strong work ethic but also the economic realities that force many citizens to work longer hours simply to maintain basic living standards.
Leading the continent is Lesotho, where workers average nearly 50 hours per week, close to 11 hours above the global average.
Despite widespread poverty and high unemployment, many Basotho workers continue to spend long hours in agriculture, textile manufacturing, and informal work to support their livelihoods.
Men in Lesotho average 51.39 hours weekly, while women work an average of 48.08 hours, reflecting the intense labour demands placed on households across the country.
Second on the list is São Tomé and Príncipe, where workers average 49 hours per week. Notably, women in the island nation work longer hours than men, averaging 50.12 hours compared to 47.89 hours for men.
Agriculture, fishing, and cocoa production remain central to the economy, with women playing a particularly significant role in sustaining local industries.
In third place is Republic of the Congo, where workers average 48.86 hours weekly. Despite the country’s oil wealth, many citizens still depend on agriculture, trading, and informal work, contributing to extended working hours across the workforce.
A major theme running through the rankings is economic pressure. The report notes that longer working hours do not necessarily translate into higher incomes or improved living conditions.
Many of the countries with the longest workweeks remain developing economies where low wages and limited labour protections push workers to spend more time earning a living.
By contrast, several wealthy nations, including Norway, Germany, and Netherlands, rank among countries with the shortest working hours due to stronger labour protections, higher productivity, and better wages.
The findings serve as both recognition of Africa’s hardworking populations and a reminder of the urgent need for fair wages, formal employment opportunities, and stronger labour systems capable of transforming long hours into sustainable prosperity.
Below is the full ranking of Africa’s top 10 hardest-working countries based on average weekly hours worked, according to ILO modelled estimates published by World Population Review.
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10 African countries with the hardest-working citizens
Rank
Country
Avg Weekly Hours
Men
Women
1
Lesotho
49.98
51.39
48.08
2
Sao Tome and Principe
49.00
47.89
50.12
3
Republic of the Congo
48.86
49.37
48.30
4
Burkina Faso
48.19
50.88
45.06
5
Liberia
48.12
49.59
46.51
6
Cape Verde
46.20
47.93
44.00
7
Senegal
45.64
48.83
40.10
8
Equatorial Guinea
44.82
46.81
41.78
9
Zimbabwe
44.43
47.28
41.52
10
Morocco
44.20
46.88
34.66
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