Top 10 Countries Where Women Work the Most

Across the globe, women are a driving force behind economies — from subsistence farms in sub-Saharan Africa to bustling markets in Southeast Asia.

Yet the extent to which women participate in the labour force varies dramatically from one country to the next, shaped by culture, necessity, government policy, and economic structure. Using data from the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the World Bank, we take a close look at the ten countries where women work the most, measured by female labour force participation rate — the share of women aged 15 and older who are either employed or actively seeking employment.

The results may surprise you. The countries at the top of this list are not the wealthy Nordic nations often celebrated for gender equality, but rather developing economies where women work out of economic necessity as much as choice. Here is a country-by-country breakdown of the top 10.

1. Solomon Islands

Topping the global list, the Solomon Islands stands out as a remarkable case. With more than 8 in every 10 women actively participating in the workforce, this Pacific island nation records the highest female labour force participation rate in the world. Much of this activity is driven by women's deep involvement in subsistence agriculture, small-scale fishing, and informal trade — the lifeblood of the island's economy. Women here are not merely contributors; they are the primary producers in many communities, ensuring food security and household income in a country where formal employment opportunities remain limited. Their economic activity, though often uncounted in traditional GDP metrics, is the backbone of everyday life in the Solomons.

2. Rwanda

Rwanda | https://www.cbi.eu/

Rwanda is frequently cited as one of Africa's most remarkable success stories, and its female workforce participation rate is a major part of that story. At 82.5%, Rwanda places second globally—and it is unique among the top-ranking countries in that its high participation rate is driven not only by necessity but also by deliberate national policy. Following the devastation of the 1994 genocide, which left the country with a predominantly female population, Rwanda enacted some of the world's most progressive gender equity legislation. Today, women hold the majority of seats in the Rwandan parliament—a first in global history—and gender equality is enshrined in the constitution. Women work across agriculture, business, and public service, and increasingly in technology and finance. Rwanda proves that policy ambition can transform economic outcomes for women.

3. Madagascar

Madagascar Women

In Madagascar, one of the world's least-developed economies, women's high workforce participation is primarily a reflection of economic necessity. With a female participation rate of 81.5%, Malagasy women are vital contributors to agriculture, informal trade, and fishing. Women often take the lead in managing household farms, growing rice and cassava, and travelling to local markets to sell produce. In a country where formal social safety nets are minimal, working is not a choice but a requirement for survival. Despite the challenges, Malagasy women have demonstrated extraordinary resilience and resourcefulness, building livelihoods in the face of poverty, climate shocks, and limited access to education and healthcare.

4. Tanzania

Tanzania women

Tanzania's female workforce participation rate of 79.5% places it fourth globally. Tanzanian women are the engine of the country's agricultural sector, which accounts for over a quarter of GDP and employs the majority of the population. From the tea-growing highlands to the coastal fishing villages, women do much of the physical labour of growing, harvesting, processing, and selling food. In urban centres like Dar es Salaam, women are increasingly visible in the informal economy, running micro-businesses and food stalls. While gender disparities in pay and formal employment opportunities persist, Tanzania's women continue to work hard and innovate within the opportunities available to them.

5. Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe's economic turbulence over the past two decades has, in many ways, increased the burden on women to keep households afloat. With a female participation rate of 79.3%, Zimbabwe's women are among the most economically active in the world. Agriculture and the informal sector are the primary areas of female economic activity, particularly in rural areas where women grow crops, raise livestock, and manage household finances. In urban areas, the informal economy — street vending, hairdressing, tailoring — provides income for millions of women who cannot access formal employment. Zimbabwe's women are not just workers; they are entrepreneurs and economic anchors in a country navigating significant structural challenges.

6. Burundi

Burundi

With nearly 79% of women active in the workforce, Burundi ranks sixth globally. As one of the world's poorest nations, Burundi's high rate reflects the economic imperative facing most women — to work is to survive. The country's economy is overwhelmingly agrarian, and women perform the majority of agricultural labour. They cultivate coffee and tea — the country's primary export crops — as well as subsistence crops to feed their families. The work is physically demanding and often undervalued, yet Burundian women perform it day in and day out. Their contributions, though rarely measured in formal economic statistics, are nothing short of foundational.

7. Nepal

Nepal |https://www.borgenmagazine.com/

Nepal presents a fascinating case study. With a participation rate of 78.7%, Nepali women are among the most economically active in Asia. One key driver is the large-scale migration of men to Gulf states and Malaysia for work, which has left women as the primary managers of farms, businesses, and households. This has, in effect, thrust women into leadership and economic roles that societal norms might otherwise have restricted them from. Additionally, Nepal's garment and textile industries employ large numbers of women in the formal sector. International development organisations have also made significant investments in women's economic empowerment in Nepal, with microfinance programmes and cooperatives giving rural women access to capital and markets.

8. Mozambique

Mozambique

Mozambique's female participation rate of 77.7% reflects the central role women play in one of southern Africa's most agriculture-dependent economies. Women in Mozambique work predominantly in smallholder farming, fishing, and informal trade. Despite being essential economic contributors, Mozambican women face significant structural barriers, including limited access to land rights, education, and formal financial services. The country has seen increasing investment in rural development and women's empowerment, but challenges remain. Still, Mozambican women continue to show up—in the fields, at the markets, and in their communities—as indispensable economic actors.

9. North Korea

North Korea Women working

North Korea occupies a unique and complex position on this list. With an estimated female participation rate of 77.2%, the country's high figure is largely a product of its state-controlled economy, which mandates near-universal labour participation for both men and women. Women are assigned to work in factories, on collective farms, and in state enterprises as part of the centrally planned economic system. The nature of this participation differs fundamentally from other countries on this list — in North Korea, working is not a choice but an obligation. Independent data on the country's economy is extremely limited, so these figures should be interpreted with appropriate caution.

10. Laos

Laos Women working