Baby stolen at Mamprobi Polyclinic rescued in dramatic police operation; suspect arrested

A baby who was reportedly stolen from Mamprobi Polyclinic in Accra has been safely recovered after a swift and coordinated police operation, with a female suspect currently in custody.

The infant was allegedly taken from the facility on Tuesday, February 18, at Mamprobi in the Ablekuma South Constituency.

The disturbing incident prompted immediate action from the Ghana Police Service, who launched a search operation shortly after receiving a formal complaint from hospital authorities and the child’s family.

While the identity of the suspect has not yet been made public, investigations are ongoing to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the alleged abduction, including how the woman gained access to the baby within the health facility.

The case has once again raised concerns about security protocols in public health institutions, particularly in maternity and neonatal wards where vulnerability is at its highest.

The successful recovery of the infant was made possible through collaborative efforts involving law enforcement, community members, and local leadership.

The Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South, Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije, played a central coordinating role, working closely with the police and the affected family throughout the operation.

He later accompanied officials to ensure the baby was safely returned to the polyclinic.

Upon arrival, medical personnel at Mamprobi Polyclinic immediately conducted a thorough assessment of the child.

Doctors have confirmed that the baby is stable and currently receiving treatment as a precautionary measure, with close monitoring to safeguard the infant’s health and wellbeing.

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, was also present at the facility following the child’s recovery.

She expressed relief at the positive outcome and commended the Ghana Police Service and all stakeholders involved for their prompt and decisive intervention.

While the safe recovery of the baby brings comfort to the family and the wider community, the incident underscores the critical importance of tightening security measures within healthcare facilities to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

