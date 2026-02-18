Kwaw Kese to refund $170 in GoFundMe donations after Kwesi Arthur distanced himself

Kwaw Kese says he will return all donations made to a GoFundMe campaign he launched for Kwesi Arthur, bringing the controversial fundraising effort to an end.

Ghanaian rapper Kwaw Kese has revealed that he will refund the $170 raised through a GoFundMe campaign he initiated in support of fellow musician Kwesi Arthur, following public criticism and the latter’s decision to distance himself from the initiative.

The crowdfunding drive was launched shortly after Kwesi Arthur alleged on social media that his former management had demanded $150,000 from him for the use of his own images, a claim that ignited intense debate within the music fraternity and among fans. The management company in question, Ground Up Chale, became the focus of widespread online discussion.

However, soon after the fundraiser went live, Kwesi Arthur publicly disassociated himself from it, explaining that he had no prior knowledge of the campaign and urging supporters to disregard it.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Kwaw Kese clarified that his intentions were purely altruistic. He explained that he believed their combined fan base and industry influence could generate financial support to help the younger artiste address the reported dispute.

According to him, there was no hidden agenda behind the effort. He insisted that he had no intention of benefitting personally from the contributions and that the funds were meant entirely for Kwesi Arthur’s support.

In response to the backlash and Kwesi Arthur’s public statement, Kwaw Kese has now opted to return all donations made to the campaign, effectively drawing the short-lived and contentious fundraising initiative to a close.

If you are going to help somebody, do you have to beg them? - @kwawkese finally reacts to @KWESIARTHUR_ 's GoFundMe #DaybreakHitz pic.twitter.com/GOMyofwTzp — Hitz 103.9 FM (@Hitz1039FM) February 16, 2026

