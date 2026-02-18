10 petitions seeking removal of Jean Mensa, 2 deputies and Special Prosecutor rejected

Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie finds no prima facie case in petitions seeking the removal of EC Chair Jean Mensa, her deputies, and Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng, halting further action.

The Chief Justice, His Lordship Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, has advised President John Dramani Mahama that no prima facie case has been established in petitions seeking the removal of the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, her Deputies, and the Special Prosecutor.

The development follows the submission of seven (7) petitions by various individuals and groups for the removal of the Electoral Commission Chairperson and her Deputies, as well as three (3) separate petitions for the removal of the Special Prosecutor.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, 18 February 2026, and signed by the Spokesperson to the President and Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the Presidency disclosed that the petitions were referred to the Chief Justice in accordance with the 1992 Constitution and relevant statutory provisions.

President John Mahama

According to the statement, “President John Dramani Mahama, in accordance with Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution and Section 15 of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959), referred same to His Lordship, Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, Chief Justice, on 25th November 2025, to determine whether the petitions disclose a prima facie case.”

The Chief Justice, after reviewing the petitions, communicated his determination to the President.

His Lordship Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie

“By a letter dated 26th January 2026, the Chief Justice informed His Excellency the President that no prima facie case has been established by the petitions to warrant any further investigations for the removal of the Electoral Commissioner, Deputy Commissioners and the Special Prosecutor,” the statement said.

Background

EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa

President Mahama had received a total of ten (10) petitions seeking the removal of heads of key state institutions.

Seven (7) of the petitions were directed at the leadership of the Electoral Commission, namely Jean Mensa, Chairperson; Dr. Bossman Eric Asare, Deputy Chairperson in charge of Corporate Services; and Samuel Tettey, Deputy Chairperson in charge of Operations.

The petitioners, comprising civil society actors, private individuals and political stakeholders, alleged mismanagement, administrative lapses, breaches of procurement rules and concerns over aspects of recent electoral processes. Some of the petitions reportedly cited controversy surrounding limited voter registration exercises, the alleged uneven application of electoral rules and disputes over certain policy decisions taken by the Commission.

Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng

Three (3) separate petitions were also filed against Kissi Agyebeng, the Special Prosecutor. The allegations against him were said to centre on claims of administrative overreach, concerns regarding case handling and public disputes involving the Office of the Special Prosecutor.