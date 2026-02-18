National Service Authority reveals when NSS allowance arrears will be cleared

The National Service Authority says NSS allowance arrears will be cleared by the end of this week following a verification process by GhIPSS. Here’s the latest update.

The National Service Authority (NSA) has assured National Service Personnel (NSP) that concrete steps have been taken to expedite the payment of outstanding allowance arrears.

In a press release dated 17 February 2026 signed by the Director-General Ruth Dela Seddoh, the Authority reaffirmed its commitment to the prompt payment of stipends, acknowledging concerns raised by personnel over delays.

“The Management of the National Service Authority (NSA) wishes to assure all National Service Personnel (NSP) and stakeholders that concrete steps are being taken to expedite the payment of outstanding allowances owed to legitimate Service Personnel,” the statement said.

The Authority emphasised that allowances remain fundamental to supporting personnel throughout their mandatory service year.

“We recognise that allowances are fundamental to supporting personnel during their service year and emphasise that every Personnel deserves timely payment of their rightful stipends,” Management noted.

According to the statement, the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department (CAGD) advanced funds last week to cover two months of arrears. However, the delay in disbursement has been attributed to an ongoing verification exercise.

Management explained that the Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems Limited (GhIPSS) is currently conducting a verification process, which must be completed to ensure accuracy and financial integrity before payments are effected.

“Management is committed to ensuring that all verified and legitimate arrears are cleared by close of this week,” the statement assured.

The Authority also acknowledged the patience and resilience demonstrated by Service Personnel during the period of delay, describing their contribution to national development as deeply valued and appreciated.

The NSA indicated that further updates will be communicated through its official channels to keep personnel fully informed.

