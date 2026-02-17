Advertisement

One dead, 5 guns seized as Police clash with suspected armed robbers in Bono Region

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 13:31 - 17 February 2026
One dead, 5 guns seized as Police clash with suspected armed robbers in Bono Region
A suspected armed robber was killed in a shootout with police in Bono Region. Five firearms and ammunition were recovered, and authorities continue efforts to arrest other gang members.
The Bono Regional Police Command has recovered five firearms following a shootout that left a suspected armed robber dead, marking a significant breakthrough in the fight against organised crime in the region.

At a press briefing in Sunyani on Monday, Bono Regional Police Commander, DCOP Joshua Coppson, provided details of the incident, which followed intelligence gathered on February 11, 2026. Authorities had been tipped that a robbery gang was planning to attack traders travelling along the Dormaa–Gonokrom highway, prompting the deployment of surveillance teams.

“In the early hours of February 12, 2026, officers advancing towards a parked motorbike in the area came under gunfire from nearby bushes. The police returned fire. A search conducted at daybreak led to the discovery of one male suspect who had sustained gunshot wounds. He was found dead with an AK-47 rifle beside him,” DCOP Coppson said.

A search of the surrounding area revealed additional weapons and ammunition. The items recovered included two Baikal single-barrel guns, a pump-action gun, a Beretta pistol loaded with three rounds of 9mm ammunition plus 34 extra rounds, an AK-47 with 11 rounds and 10 additional rounds, and 39 rounds of BB cartridges.

“Other items recovered were a dagger, a mobile phone, a Honda motorbike, a black mask, and a set of talismans,” he added.

The body of the deceased suspect has been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for preservation, identification, and autopsy.

DCOP Coppson assured the public that police efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend other members of the gang. He also appealed to citizens to provide credible information that could aid further arrests, reaffirming the police’s commitment to enhancing safety and security across the Bono Region.

