FDA cautions public against use of cement to preserve beans as viral video emerges
The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has issued a strong warning to the public following the circulation of a viral video claiming that beans can be preserved using white powder believed to be concrete cement, a method the Authority says is unsafe, unhygienic and not approved in Ghana.
In a press statement released on February 16, 2026, the FDA said it has “taken note of a viral video circulating on social media and purporting to demonstrate the preservation of beans using a white powdery substance believed to be concrete cement.”
The Authority emphasised that the practice shown in the video is not part of any recognised Ghanaian agricultural or food preservation method, and is not recommended or endorsed by the Plant Protection and Regulatory Services Directorate (PPRSD) of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.
According to the FDA, a closer review of the video reveals several unsafe and unhygienic handling practices.
The narration in the clip is not in any Ghanaian language, and a translation indicates that chemicals are being applied directly to the beans without protective gear, and with bare hands.
In one scene, an individual is even shown standing on a heap of beans without any form of protective clothing or hygiene measures.
The FDA stated that such behaviour goes against acceptable food safety standards, which require clean, approved substances and safe handling to protect public health.
The FDA stressed that it does not endorse or approve the use of unapproved substances like cement or other industrial chemicals for food preservation and reiterated that food preservation practices must be safe, hygienic and scientifically validated before they are used or promoted.
“The FDA, together with its stakeholder institutions, does not approve of food preservation practices that compromise food safety and public health,” the statement said.
The Authority also encouraged consumers to report any suspicious food handling or preservation practices to the FDA so investigations can be launched and appropriate sanctions applied.
“Consumers should report any suspicious food handling or preservation practices to the Authority for the necessary investigations and sanctions,” it added.
The body said it remains committed to safeguarding public health and safety, and ensuring that all food products on the Ghanaian market meet approved safety and quality standards.
