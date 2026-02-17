FDA cautions public against use of cement to preserve beans as viral video emerges

Ghana’s Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has warned against the use of cement or unapproved substances for preserving beans following a viral video. The Authority says the practice is unsafe, unhygienic and not approved under Ghana’s food safety standards.

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has issued a strong warning to the public following the circulation of a viral video claiming that beans can be preserved using white powder believed to be concrete cement, a method the Authority says is unsafe, unhygienic and not approved in Ghana.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a press statement released on February 16, 2026, the FDA said it has “taken note of a viral video circulating on social media and purporting to demonstrate the preservation of beans using a white powdery substance believed to be concrete cement.”

READ ALSO: Mayweather to face off Tyson in historic exhibition match in DR Congo

The Authority emphasised that the practice shown in the video is not part of any recognised Ghanaian agricultural or food preservation method, and is not recommended or endorsed by the Plant Protection and Regulatory Services Directorate (PPRSD) of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.

According to the FDA, a closer review of the video reveals several unsafe and unhygienic handling practices.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The narration in the clip is not in any Ghanaian language, and a translation indicates that chemicals are being applied directly to the beans without protective gear, and with bare hands.

In one scene, an individual is even shown standing on a heap of beans without any form of protective clothing or hygiene measures.

READ ALSO: Premier League reaffirms Ramadan match protocols for fasting players

The FDA stated that such behaviour goes against acceptable food safety standards, which require clean, approved substances and safe handling to protect public health.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The FDA stressed that it does not endorse or approve the use of unapproved substances like cement or other industrial chemicals for food preservation and reiterated that food preservation practices must be safe, hygienic and scientifically validated before they are used or promoted.

“The FDA, together with its stakeholder institutions, does not approve of food preservation practices that compromise food safety and public health,” the statement said.

The Authority also encouraged consumers to report any suspicious food handling or preservation practices to the FDA so investigations can be launched and appropriate sanctions applied.

“Consumers should report any suspicious food handling or preservation practices to the Authority for the necessary investigations and sanctions,” it added.

Advertisement

Advertisement