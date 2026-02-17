Simple Ways to Sleep Better at Night During Pregnancy

Can’t Sleep During Pregnancy? 7 Simple Ways to Help You Rest

Pregnancy is a beautiful journey, but it often comes with sleepless nights. As your body changes to support your growing baby, comfort can become harder to find—especially at bedtime. Many pregnant women struggle with back pain, frequent urination, heartburn, anxiety, and difficulty finding a comfortable sleeping position.

If you are pregnant and wondering why sleep suddenly feels like a luxury, you are not alone. The good news is that there are simple, practical ways to improve your sleep and wake up feeling more rested.

Why Sleep Becomes Difficult During Pregnancy

Sleep disturbances during pregnancy can be caused by: Hormonal changes

Physical discomfort

A growing abdomen

Back and hip pain

Leg cramps

Frequent trips to the bathroom

Heartburn and indigestion

Anxiety about labour or motherhood Understanding that these changes are normal can ease frustration. The key is learning how to adjust your routine and environment for better rest.

1. Sleep on Your Side — Especially the Left Side

As pregnancy progresses, doctors often recommend sleeping on your side rather than on your back. Sleeping on your left side is particularly beneficial because it:

Improves blood flow to the baby

Enhances kidney function

Reduces swelling in the feet and hands

Prevents pressure on major blood vessels Lying flat on your back can compress important veins and reduce circulation, especially in the second and third trimesters. If you wake up on your back occasionally, do not panic. Simply turn back onto your side.

2. Use Pillows for Support

Pillows can become your best friend during pregnancy. Try placing: A pillow between your knees

A pillow under your abdomen

A pillow behind your back for support These adjustments reduce pressure on your hips and lower back. Some women also benefit from full-length pregnancy pillows, but even regular pillows arranged strategically can make a significant difference.

3. Establish a Relaxing Bedtime Routine

Your body responds well to consistency. Going to bed and waking up at the same time each day helps regulate your internal clock. Before bed, try: A warm (not hot) bath

Gentle stretching

Deep breathing exercises

Reading something calming

Listening to soft music Avoid stimulating activities such as intense television shows or scrolling through your phone right before bed.

4. Watch What You Eat and Drink at Night

What you consume in the evening affects your sleep quality. To sleep better: Avoid heavy meals close to bedtime

Limit spicy or acidic foods to reduce heartburn Reduce caffeine intake, especially after midday Drink enough water during the day, but reduce fluids a few hours before bed to limit night-time bathroom trips. If heartburn is a frequent problem, try eating smaller meals throughout the day instead of large portions.

5. Stay Physically Active During the Day

Light to moderate exercise during pregnancy can improve sleep. Activities such as walking, prenatal yoga, or gentle stretching help reduce stress and improve circulation. However, avoid vigorous exercise close to bedtime, as it may leave you feeling too energised to sleep. Always consult your healthcare provider before starting any exercise routine during pregnancy.

Manage Leg Cramps

Leg cramps are common at night during pregnancy.

To reduce them: Stretch your calves before bed

Stay hydrated

Ensure adequate intake of essential nutrients (under medical guidance)

Gently flex your foot upward if a cramp occurs Massaging the affected muscle can also help ease discomfort.

Your bedroom should encourage rest. Consider: Keeping the room cool and well-ventilated

Using breathable bedding

Reducing noise and light

Investing in a supportive mattress if needed

Comfort becomes increasingly important as your body changes.

6. Create a Comfortable Sleep Environment

Pregnancy often brings excitement, but also worries about childbirth, finances or parenting. If anxious thoughts keep you awake: Write down your concerns earlier in the evening

Practise slow breathing exercises

Speak to your partner or a trusted friend

Seek reassurance from your healthcare provider

Sometimes talking about your fears reduces their power.

7. Take Short Daytime Naps

If night-time sleep is fragmented, short daytime naps (20–30 minutes) can help you recharge. However, avoid long naps late in the day, as they may make it harder to fall asleep at night.

When to Seek Medical Advice

Occasionally, sleep problems may signal underlying conditions such as: Severe insomnia

Sleep apnoea

Restless leg syndrome

Severe anxiety or depression If sleep deprivation becomes overwhelming or persistent, consult your doctor or midwife for guidance.

Sleep during pregnancy may not always be perfect, but it can improve with simple adjustments. Side sleeping, pillow support, healthy eating habits, relaxation techniques and a calm sleep environment all play important roles.

Most importantly, be patient with yourself. Your body is doing incredible work growing a new life. Rest when you can, ask for support when needed, and remember that this phase—like pregnancy itself—is temporary. Prioritising sleep is not selfish; it is essential for both you and your baby.

